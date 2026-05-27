15-year-old dies in suspected hit-and-run in Auburn

A 15-year-old boy died on Military Road South in Auburn, and his death is being investigated as a vehicle vs. bicycle hit-and-run collision.

The incident took place on May 14 at South 320th Street and Military Road South, Auburn, in unincorporated King County near the Federal Way city limits. According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim was Abdimalik Saeed Abdullahi, 15. According to the medical examiner, the incident occurred in the roadway, and the cause of death was complications of multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was an accident.

Abdullahi’s date of death is reported as May 20 in Seattle.

According to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brandyn Hull, this incident remains an open and active investigation by its Major Accident Response and Reconstruction Unit, and it is being investigated as a car vs. bicyclist hit-and-run.

According to a fundraiser organized by Cultural Community Connections for Abdullahi’s family, Abdullahi was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he fought for his life for a week. But, due to the severity of his injuries, he was declared brain dead, and after an incredibly painful journey, life support was removed.

According to the fundraiser, this incident has left Abdullahi’s family grieving and facing financial burdens. Abdullahi’s mother is currently in Somalia, his siblings are in Egypt, and his father, who was at the hospital with him until his death, has been unable to work for over a week. The fundraiser states that Abdullahi’s father continues to carry the weight of supporting the family both here and back home.