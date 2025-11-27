Kentridge hoops and Gio Moimoi prep for new season

Despite not making the playoffs last season, Kentridge boys basketball had to feel pretty good about their year — or at least the end of their season led to some positivity of what was to come in 2025.

Zac Webb is entering his third season as Kentridge’s head coach, and this year presents his biggest challenge yet: expectations.

Last year, Kentridge lost eight out of nine games in the middle of the season, and seven of those losses were by single digit margins. Then to finish the year, the Chargers won their final three games of the season, including wins over Tahoma and Kentwood.

“Number one, in a lot of those close losses, turnovers killed us. Defensively, we were dialed in and did our job on the defensive end,” Webb said. “We got into our own heads a lot last year and I think our IQ suffered because of it. By the time we turned it around and got on a three game winning streak, we were one game out of the playoffs. We felt like we were finally peaking at the right time.”

Kentridge senior Gio Moimoi has the grace and skills that make the game look easy. In a game that requires so much technical skill and ability, Moimoi looks extremely natural as he trots up and down the court. Webb has seen that talent firsthand and this year Moimoi has taken more steps to lead the group on and off the floor.

“His communication and vocal leadership has been awesome and from a skills point, his perimeter game has improved a lot. That was his number one thing, working on his handles and his jumper. He’s been working with Donald Watts consistently since July/August. That’s another trainer that kind of locked him into the big picture and college ball stuff. It’s really awesome to see,” Webb said.

The connection between Webb and Moimoi has flourished into something special at Kentridge, and just as Webb has seen his best player improve, Moimoi has seen Webb become a better coach.

“We’ve bonded a lot. I think of him as an older brother. I’ve learned so much skill and IQ and mentally wise, more than physically,” Moimoi said.

Webb also added some experience to his coaching staff this season. Former Kentridge girls basketball Head Coach Brad McDowell has transitioned from the girls game to the boys this season. Having a resource like McDowell is monumental for the success of the Chargers.

“We had a great relationship when he was the girls coach,” Webb said. “He’s just another set of eyes, he’s so smart. He knows when I need a little extra help, whether that is administrative or just little things. He’s got great insight and just on the same page with a lot of stuff.”

Kentridge last made the state tournament in 2019, capping a run where the Chargers made the state tournament five out of six seasons prior. Since that 2019 season, Kentridge has come up short to make the year end tournament. There is a real thought that this current crop of Kentridge players can be the one to make the run.

Jaylen and Troy Keowla will play a massive role in getting the Chargers on the right track. Jaylen is just a sophomore and after a successful freshman campaign is looking to become a strong second option behind Moimoi. “Freshman year last year, he was an amazing guy coming off the bench. Now him coming in all developed and coming in as a starter, I believe he is going to be an all league guy,” Moimoi said.

His uncle, Troy, will be the point guard for the Chargers, and the two Keowlas, who are literally family, bring the team together and create the family dynamic that can lead to success.

“Their personalities are so inclusive, they are just friends with everyone. They are super great kids and obviously a great family and raised the right way. They are just so inclusive to everyone and are good teammates. That energy just feeds,” Webb said. “They really do a great job in terms of leadership and setting an example for everyone else.”

Last season, Kentridge was one point away from an upset on the road at Auburn, and a two point loss to West Seattle at Seattle Pacific University are examples of just how close they were to beating high quality teams. The difference is in those minute details. “We just have to do the basics right. Passing, cutting down our turnovers so we have more possessions than the other team. Our defense needs to lock down too,” Moimoi said.

Kentridge opens the season at home against River Ridge on Dec. 2 before starting their league season on the road against Mount Rainier on Dec. 5. Webb’s message to his group is simple. “We are not last year’s team,” Webb said. “We want to push the ball and play really fast, but just make good decisions and value the ball. Good things will happen.”