Kentwood dominates in first sanctioned flag football games

Statements were made by the performance of the Kentwood flag football team in its first two games as the Conquerors dominated Federal Way and Auburn Mountainview on Dec. 4 in a doubleheader at Kentwood High School.

Kentwood started its season 2-0 and outscored its opponents 79-2. The Conks defeated Federal Way 44-2 and the Lions 35-0.The two points by Federal Way came on a safety late in the second half.

“Stepping in the head coach role gave me a cool glimpse to see the girls we had and the talent we had. After the long haul of practices it was really cool to see these girls come together and do their thing,” head coach Von Phothisane said.

The Conks took on that Federal Way team in their first game of the season and their first as an official Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) sport. A sport that Kentwood had 90 girls come out for the first day of tryouts, as Phothisane was taken aback by how many girls came out.

“The cool thing for me is to see these girls accept that ‘I am a football player now’. It’s cool to see 90 girls come out and play the game I love. It was cool to share my love and my passion, they bought in and they nailed it,” Phothisane said. “They can play the game that we love and it’s not just a male’s game. It really opened my eyes to that.”

Junior Maddi Hughes was full display in the two games as their No. 1 wide receiver. Hughes reached the endzone multiple times and has a unique height and speed combination that Phothisane is excited to see.

“Maddi Hughes is a baller. She’s a great person, great student. She handles her business in the classroom, the track and the field. There is nothing you could ask for an athlete that Maddi doesn’t have,” Phothisane said.

Hughes is now a three-sport athlete, playing volleyball in the fall, flag in the winter and track in the spring. With flag being such a new sport, Hughes jumped at the opportunity to try something new. What came of it was a passion for football and a family she didn’t know she needed.

“I tried flag because I wanted to try something new and I think it’s really fun and a good community. Everyone is really close and since it’s new I think everyone is so supportive and everyone is learning. It’s easy to pick each other up and motivate each other,” Hughes said.

Hughes caught passes from three quarterbacks, all with their own unique quirks. Emma Cosner and Kendyl Toeaina are more the gun-slinging type of quarterbacks, while Amelia Osias is the more mobile, dual-threat quarterback.

“I want to shout out Amelia and all of our quarterbacks, they really have put in the work and it shows on the field,” Hughes said. “We are all learning a lot because no one has played for their whole lives. It’s a learning experience and I am really proud of everyone on my team, especially the quarterbacks for learning so much.”

Freshman Nahla Taylor reeled in two touchdown catches in her flag football debut. Taylor is the daughter of two-year Seattle Sehawks wide receiver Courtney Taylor. After each catch she was serenaded with the ‘She’s a freshman’ chant from her teammates, letting everyone watching the game know that this freshman is making an impact.

“She’s been blessed to have some football knowledge in her life, but that girl showed she can play and she’s not who her dad is, she is her own player. I was sweating all night last night I was telling Coach Q (Quincey Davison) I don’t know if I want to start this freshman, but I did and she showed out and did what she did,” Phothisane said.

On defense, the Conks stymied both offenses they faced. Neither team, Federal Way or Auburn Mountainview even threatened to score and the Kentwood girls are playing with complicated concepts in the third year of the program.

“We work as a team and the defense talks a lot. Communication is really important, so they just work together on the field. They don’t let anything past them,” Hughes said.

Concepts such as blitz packages, mugging the center and cloud coverages are concepts that even NFL defenses run on Sundays. The defense dominated and had three interceptions in the win over Auburn Mountainview.

“The best part of our defense is they play together. When one person is down they have six people to pick them up. They take the coaching and buy in, they don’t ask us questions unless it helps them with the scheme. They’re not questioning what we are doing or why we are doing it, they have 100% bought in,” Phothisane said.

A defensive master class was put on from Kentwood in its first two games as they made offenses sweat all night.

With the sanctioning of girls flag by the WIAA, the Conks now have a real goal ahead of them. A state tournament berth and even a run at the state title are in the cards.

“It gave us more to chase. The first year we were trying to be the best team in the NPSL, the next we were trying to be the best team in the region. This year that goal is real but that’s not what makes our season, but it is definitely a goal we are chasing,” Phothisane said.

The players?

“We are going for that ring,” Hughes said. “With it being the first year, it would really go down in the history books if we go to state. It would be a cool experience to go and even if we don’t win, hopefully we do. It would be a cool experience just to do.”