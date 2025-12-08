Kentridge opens season with win over River Ridge

Chargers head coach Zac Webb huddles the team together during a time out. Nathan Hyun / The Reporter

In their first official game of the 2025-2026 campaign, the Kentridge High School Chargers rolled past River Ridge, 72-51, on Dec. 2 in a nonleague boys basketball game. On paper, the matchup was expected to be much closer.

A year ago, Kentridge finished 9-12, while River Ridge went 14-12 with a postseason appearance. But from the opening tip, it was clear Kentridge had spent the offseason building something sharper and far more connected.

“They attacked the offseason better than any other team I’ve had since I’ve been here, just raring to go,” Chargers head coach Zac Webb said. “We had a great summer, great fall league. We’re ready.”

The Chargers stormed out to a 21-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the lead was 34-21 in favor of the Chargers. Kentridge commanded most of the half, knocking down four three-pointers, forcing turnovers, and getting to the free-throw line.

Senior Giovanni Moimoi led the way for the Chargers, scoring 13 points in the first half.

“It went amazing. All of our guys came off consistently, especially me coming off the hard work this off-season,” Moimoi said. “This game was amazing. Everything was flowing. Our defense was impeccable.”

Kentridge’s momentum didn’t stop there. When the third quarter opened, Kentridge delivered its biggest punch of the night. The Chargers went on a 12-0 run in the first three minutes of the second half, extending their lead to 46-21.

“We’re pushing the ball in transition. We’re playing fast. We’re playing with great fundamentals,” Webb said. “Those are shots that I’ve seen these guys practice over and over again.”

River Ridge made a push late in the third and early in the fourth. The Hawks cut their deficit down to 11 points, but Kentridge kept its composure. Webb said, “We went on a pretty dang long run in different various stretches. Then they kind of went on their run, we kind of started to play down a little bit and didn’t value the ball.”

It didn’t take long though for the Chargers to get back into it. Kentridge went on a 14-4 run to finish the game and win 72-51.

Moimoi finished with a game-high 29 points, picking up right where he left off after a strong junior season. It’s a performance he hopes to maintain the rest of the season.

“I think I played alright,” Moimoi said. “I could have done better moving off ball, but 29 is something that should be averaging around the season.”

Sophomore Jaylen Keowla added 19, while his uncle Troy added 8 points. Kentridge also buried seven three-pointers, more than double the Hawks’ total.

“All the returners were disappointed last year. They weren’t satisfied,” Webb said. “They buy into the system, the culture, the selflessness. They embrace the grind.”

Webb has coached the Chargers for the last two season. In his first year, his team made the playoffs, before losing to Rogers in a win-or-go-home game. While last year, his team missed the postseason by one game.

“We want to get back to the postseason. That’s everyone’s goal,” Webb said. “We’re just so focused on just becoming the best team that we can be, and really try not to look too far ahead, just take it one game at a time.”

Moimoi echoes a similar sentiment. As a captain, he’s focused on strengthening the team and doing everything he can to support them.

“I love all these guys. I played with them since I was in like third grade. So, it’s just the team chemistry is there, and we believe it all,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if I score, pass, rebound, I just want to do everything I can for my team.”

But in his last year of high school basketball, there is one personal goal Moimoi hopes to achieve.

“I want to beat Gary Bell’s record of 55 points in a game. So go for 60 in a game this year,” he said.