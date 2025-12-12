Fincher’s farewell to Kent City Council after 12 years

City Councilmember Brenda Fincher began her career on the council in 2014. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

Brenda Fincher speaks about her dozen years on the Kent City Council. Her term ends this month. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

Councilmember Brenda Fincher visits with guests during a Dec. 9 gathering at City Hall to honor her for working 12 years on the City Council. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

‘Tis the season took on new meaning for Brenda Fincher as she sat in her Kent City Council high-back chair for the final time, talked about the many departments and people she came to know and summarized her time representing town residents.

“It’s been a wonderful 12 years,” Fincher said.

During a farewell to Fincher gathering Dec. 9 in the City Hall lobby prior to the regular Tuesday evening meeting, Fincher shared about her wonderful life on the council.

“I have been so honored to be a council member in the city of Kent and the chance to serve people,” Fincher said as she addressed those who showed up to honor her. “I thought I knew a lot about Kent before I started, but I’ve learned so much more. To the residents, businesses and city staff, it’s been a blessing meeting you and working with you and sometimes arguing with you.”

And while representing the people has loomed large in Fincher’s life since her 2014 appointment to the council, she still plans to play an active role in the community despite not seeking reelection this year to the position.

“I’m not gone,” Fincher said. “I will be back. I’m not going anywhere.”

During her dozen years on the council, it often seemed Fincher was everywhere. If there was a community gathering, especially parks events, she was there.

“She really cares about the community,” Council President Satwinder Kaur said. “She’s very hands on. I don’t know when she sleeps between work and council and everything else she does.”

Councilmember Marli Larimer was relieved to hear Fincher say she’ll still be around.

“You’ve been a mother figure on council since I started,” Larimer said. “I will miss our long phone calls, but I still can call because you said you’re not going anywhere.”

Councilmember John Boyd shared how Fincher has helped him do his job. He also appreciates she’ll still be around.

“She’s telling me things I need to do, what I could do and what I did,” Boyd said. “On the (council) dais, I get ready to do something or say something and she’ll give me that motherly look, you better not. But I’m not going to miss her because as she said, she’s not going away.”

Councilmember Zandria Michaud figures she ran into Fincher often even before they became colleagues.

“I’m sure I met you many times at park events before I was on council,” Michaud said. “And you will still show up at parks events.”

Until voters elected Boyd to the council, Fincher spent years as the only member living on the West Hill, an area she fought for to get more support from City Hall.

“I will miss your expertise on the West Hill,” Michaud said. “A lot of us rely on you for that. I also will miss having an ally for environmental issues, I appreciate that support.”

State Sen. Tina Orwall, D-Des Moines, attended the gathering prior to the council meeting. She said Fincher has great partnerships with the community from the police to youth groups and is one of her favorite people to work with on changing state laws.

“You are a champion for the community,” Orwall said. “You lead with your heart and you’re a kind and incredible person.”

The council appointed Fincher in 2014 to replace Ken Sharp, who resigned after just two weeks in office as he faced charges of stealing money from his own mother. Sharp later pleaded guilty to theft charges and received a 43-month state prison sentence.

Fincher defeated Toni Troutner in close race in 2015 to complete the final two years of Sharp’s four-year term. Voters elected Troutner to the council in 2017 when she defeated Tye Whitfield. Fincher, who has lived in Kent since 1988, had easy reelection victories in 2017 over Russ Hanscom and in 2021 over Larry Hussey.

During her time on council, Fincher became known for asking lots of questions, not necessarily something a lot of elected officials do.

Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla presented Fincher with an award during the City Hall gathering and initially joked about the reasons behind it.

“This is an award for the council member who has asked the most questions or has the most ride-alongs in the department,” Padilla said.

The chief then got serious.

“I have huge admiration and respect for you to sacrifice your time and step out and serve the community,” he said. “One of the things I really appreciate about you, you always ask the questions and sought to understand and get perspective so you could get to the right decision for the community and the men and women who work for the city.”

Padilla presented to Fincher the chief’s award for devoted service and her committed support of Kent Police during her 12 years in office.

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph read a certificate of recognition for Fincher early in the council meeting.

“It’s presented to Brenda Fincher in appreciation of 12 years of exceptional dedication, leadership, and commitment and service,” Ralph said. “Your advocacy, commitment and steadfast support for the Kent community embody the very spirit of compassion and service.

“Through your work on the Kent City Council and countless community organizations, you have enriched our city, uplifted our families, and inspired others to serve. With deep gratitude, we honor your unwavering commitment to making Kent a stronger, more vibrant and more welcoming welcoming community for all.”

Fincher later in the meeting shared more about her time on the council and what she would like to see from the city going forward.

“I hope that diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging always stays first,” Fincher said. “Look at our audience here. This is a very diverse city. We’re one of the top, what are we like No. 5 or No. 7 most diverse cities in the country? We have to make sure that our people know we care about them, that we put them first, and that’s every person here.”