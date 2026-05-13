Kent man reportedly fatally shoots father and then himself

A 48-year-old man reportedly fatally shot his 70-year-old father and then took his own life on the West Hill in Kent near Star Lake.

Multiple officers were dispatched at about 9:27 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 to a residence in the 27100 block of 31st Ave. S., according to a May 12 Kent Police news release.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds that were deceased, according to police. Initial information from a witness is that the son shot his father before taking his own life. Both the son and the father reportedly lived at the house.

Detectives responded to conduct the homicide investigation. It is unclear what precipitated the shooting, according to police.