Kentlake flag football splits two-game set

Ellie Henry with the ball in her hands as the quarterback for Kentlake. Ben Ray / The Reportre

Kentlake girls flag football was in action on Jan. 7 against Auburn Mountainview and Thomas Jefferson high schools.

The Falcons won game one against Auburn Mountainview, 28-27, after the Lions went for the win in the final minute on a two-point conversion, but the Falcons’ defense stood tall.

In game two, the Falcons fell behind, 21-7, in the first half to Thomas Jefferson. But the second half saw Kentlake start to get rolling and cut the lead to one score, 28-21. But in what turned out to be their final drive, Kentlake came up just short and couldn’t find the endzone.

Kentlake flag is back in action on Jan. 17 at Federal Way Memorial Stadium against Federal Way and White River.