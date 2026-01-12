Three focal points for Seahawks vs. 49ers in NFC Divisional Round

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had at least 72 receiving yards in all but one game this season, including 84 in the finale at San Francisco. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

A San Francisco 49ers upset win on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 11 in the wild card round means the Niners are headed to Seattle for the Seahawks’ first playoff game of 2025.

In their third matchup of the season, the Seahawks and 49ers will meet in the divisional round with a trip to the NFC Championship on the line. The Seahawks are 3-0 in the NFC Championship in franchise history. Here are three things that might contribute to the Seahawks’ battle with San Francisco on Jan. 17.

1. San Francisco rushing attack

In Week 18, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and the Seattle defense were historically good against the 49ers. Since taking over in Santa Clara, Kyle Shanahan has been possibly the best offensive mind in the NFL along with Sean McVay for the Los Angeles Rams. But Macdonald held San Francisco to just 53 rushing yards, the fewest in Shanahan’s tenure as head coach.

Perennial all-pro running back Christian McCaffrey had 23 rushing yards on eight attempts (2.9 average) and 34 receiving yards on eight targets, and that was San Francisco’s entire offense. Before the Seahawks dismantled the Niners, they were one of the hottest offenses in the league. Shanahan’s offense still rushed for 75 yards against Philadelphia in the wild card round and threw for 286 yards in the win. But undoubtedly on the road, look to establish the run with Trent Williams back and offensive swiss army knife George Kittle suffering an achilles injury.

Especially if wide receiver Ricky Pearsall misses another game, the ground game is ever important for San Francisco.

2. Seattle’s red zone execution

A trend in the first round of the playoffs across the NFL was a simple math function, 7 is greater than 3. In week 18 when these teams last met, Seattle had to settle and in the playoffs, teams can’t settle. Each possession is more important and weighs heavier as the game drags on. Touchdowns equate to wins. Seattle scored just one touchdown in that regular season finale, a Zach Charbonnet 27-yard run in the first quarter.

But two missed field goals and a fourth down and goal-to-go failure left another 13 points off the scoreboard, and in the playoffs, those points will matter.

At home, the Seahawks’ offense has scored inside the red zone at a significantly higher clip than on the road. On trips to the red zone, the Seahawks score touchdowns at a 62.96% clip (11th best in NFL) inside Lumen Field.

3. Trench warfare

The Seahawks’ defensive line has been possibly its best and most consistent unit, helping lead the Seahawks as the best scoring defense in the NFL. Leonard Williams, the emergence of Byron Murphy partnered with DeMarcus Lawrence and Jarran Reed, when healthy, are one of the best defensive lines in the league.

On San Francisco’s side, Trent Williams returned from injury against Philadelphia, aiding QB Brock Purdy’s blind side. Right tackle Colton McKivitz has played a solid role on the right side of the line as the Niners graded out as the fifth best offensive line unit this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Seattle’s offensive line started to hit its stride late in the season. Polarizing right guard Anthony Bradford showed why he is held in high regard, especially when he pancake-blocked Panthers’ defensive tackle Derrick Brown with one arm in Carolina.

The Niners’ defensive line is not what it once was. Nick Bosa has been out since Week 3 with a knee injury and the defensive line ranks 27th, according to PFF. In the pass rush win rate category, the Niners are 29th, according to ESPN, and their rush defense allows 4.3 yards per carry, which is tied for 15th in the league.