Federal Way Police search for person of interest after double homicide

The 33700 block of 27th Place Southwest, Federal Way, on Jan. 22. Photo by Joshua Solorzano/Sound Publishing.

Federal Way police are searching for a person of interest following a double homicide of a man and woman in their 60s.

According to Federal Way Police Department Cmdr. Kyle Buchanan, at about 12:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, officers responded to a welfare check in the 33700 block of 27th Place Southwest, and located a man and a woman in their mid-60s, deceased. According to Buchanan, the department believes the man and woman are homicide victims.

Buchanan said that the couple’s son, Mick Carmichael, 35, is a person of interest in the deaths.

“Police are actively searching for Mick and are asking for the public’s help to find him,” Buchanan said. “He is believed to have boarded a bus in the area of the residence around 12:15 p.m.”

Buchanan said that Carmichael was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and dark colored pants. He is about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds.

The department asks anyone with information on Carmichael’s whereabouts to call 911.

This is the second homicide incident in Federal Way in the week of Jan. 18, following a fatal shooting at the Celebration Park Apartments on Jan. 18 that left a 44-year-old man dead.