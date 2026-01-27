Hoops: Kentridge boys charge through Auburn

Troy Keowla dribbles the ball up the floor for Kentridge against Auburn. Ben Ray / The Reporter

Kentridge head coach Zac Webb claps as he wins his biggest game as the Chargers’ head coach. Ben Ray / The Reporter

Zac Webb took over a Kentridge High School boys basketball program searching for itself, looking for direction. A senior-laden roster back in 2023 missed out on the state tournament after a tough loss to Union in the district tournament at home, capping off a disappointing season.

Now, in year three, Webb may have finally got the Chargers back to where they have worked so hard to be.

Kentridge (15-3) finally topped Auburn (14-2), a team they had on the ropes a couple of times before, 60-57, on Jan. 26.

“There was a lot of pride, excitement and happiness. There was a sense that we knew we could do this,” Webb said.

The Chargers now sit atop the NPSL standings with Auburn as both teams hold a 10-1 record in league play. The win was also the Trojans’ first in-state loss since the Tacoma Dome against Camas last year. The Chargers handed Auburn just their second league loss in three seasons.

It was a marquee win for the Chargers, a beacon to show how far they have come as a program.

“It’s amazing energy, honestly. All of us guys growing up together and getting that type of win, I’m loving it. The energy is high. It’s something we’ve done before and something we are going to keep doing,” senior Giovanni Moimoi said.

The record over Webb’s tenure is 29-28 up to this point, and this year is his highest win margin, by six, with three games left to play. But a win over Auburn is by far Webb’s greatest win in his young head coaching tenure.

In their first meeting this season, Kentridge came in winners of their first four and met with Auburn, who was also undefeated. Auburn came out with their hair on fire and blazed by the Chargers to win by 27, and all Kentridge has done since is win games. They went on to win 10 of their next 12 games with losses coming to Bishop Montgomery (California) and Seattle Prep at Seattle Pacific University.

“There was a question, can we beat good teams? To get to the top, you have to beat the guys at the top. That’s Auburn. That is big bad Auburn. They have seven league championships in a row and we knew to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” Webb said.

With a chance for a league title or at minimum a share of a title, Kentridge knew the opportunity at hand against the Trojans and took an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Senior Gio Moimoi only had two points in the first frame, but finished with a game high 27, and as he started rolling, so did the Chargers.

“He’s been just awesome all year. He’s approaching 1,000 points for his career and his averages are top in the league in multiple categories,” Webb said. “We knew he was primed to have a big game.”

In the second quarter, Kentridge went on a 12-2 run to find some serious separation, but some late Auburn points cut the 14 point lead (32-18) to just nine at the end of the quarter. Kentridge still was in front 32-23, but Auburn felt like a big run was on the horizon.

Troy Keowla was a big factor in that 12-2 run that the Chargers went on in the second quarter. The senior point guard had his best quarter scoring seven points, but his ability to drive and distribute was key in helping Kentridge break down one of the better defensive teams in the NPSL.

Kentridge played some solid defense as well. The 57 points is just the sixth time Auburn has scored under the 60 point mark this season. Kentridge leads the 4A NPSL in points allowed with just 607. They are second across the entire NPSL as Enumclaw has allowed a meager 471 in league play this year.

Moimoi erupted in the second half with 18 points, whle Auburn’s Miles Henry had the second most points in the second half with 13.

Moimoi found his spot and got there with relative ease. Auburn focused on him heavily in the first half, sending chaotic double teams and looking to deny him the ball. But due to the work ethic and pure talent, he started to carve his way into the Auburn defense.

“I worked on that day and night. Especially with my new trainer Donald Watts, I couldn’t be here without him and my other coach Mark McLaughlin. Both of those guys got me in the gym and got me where I need to be,” Moimoi said.

At the same time, Auburn started to roll. In the third quarter, Auburn cut what was a 15 point lead down to six points. But Kentridge survived to take an eight point 48-40, lead into the fourth quarter.

“It was a dog fight for all 32 minutes,” Webb said.

Auburn took a 54-53 lead with 3:11 left in the game on an Emmanuel Rogers fast break lay-up. But a Moimoi spinning lay-in gave Kentridge a one point advantage they wouldn’t relinquish.

Kentridge doesn’t have an easy road to end the regular season either. They head on the road to play Tahoma (Jan. 26) and Auburn Riverside (Jan. 30) before hosting Kentwood for the regular season finale (Feb. 3). “It shows we can do it. Continuing to have that confidence in ourselves and each other to say we have done it before,” Webb said.