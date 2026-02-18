Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week: Kentwood

The Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week for Feb. 13 are from Kentwood High School; Yula Vi (Fr.) wrestling, Koper Jones (Sr.) and Alexx Borsheim (SO.) unified basketball.

What do you value in your sport or about your team?

Vi: I value hard work and the bonds made on the wrestling mat.

Alexx: I like that they are respectful.

Koper: I value the community we build and grow each year. Our goal of course is to win cause that means we get to play more but at the end of the day if we lose we’ve still had a banger time.

What have you learned from your sport that you can take with you throughout your life/future?

Vi: The effort you put in is a reflection of your results.

Alexx: You’re never alone.

Koper: I’ve learned patience from learning to play with new people each year. I’ve also learned how to lead a team and meet people where they’re at.

What do you do when you aren’t motivated and what helps you stay motivated?

Vi: When I am not motivated I think about my goals for wrestling. I stay motivated through Coach Andersons’ commentary.

Alexx: I look to my teammates.

Koper: It’s hard to feel unmotivated when I know I have a whole team waiting for me to show up each day. Sure I get busy with school and work and can’t make it to practice sometimes, but on those days I can go it always lifts me up and shows me that it’s really the athletes who are serving me.

Do you have a favorite pre-game meal?

Vi: A s’mores flavored Chobani Flip

Alexx: I like to eat granola bars.

Koper: I’d say my favorite pre-game meal is a classic Uncrustable, maybe some fruit snacks, and then you gotta have a Rice Krispie treat in there. Top it all off with a Gatorade and you’re golden.

What advice would you give to a teammate that is struggling?

Vi:Pray and don’t stop putting in the work.

Alexx: You’ve got this and it’s ok to feel down.

Koper: For a teammate who’s struggling I’d say to always keep going, you could be right around the corner from success and just don’t know it cause you’re stuck in the moment. Struggles are temporary, otherwise they’re called conditions and you learn to deal and succeed with them; motion is forever.

From the sidelines:

Vi: Yula placed first at the Athena’s Pageant Wrestling tournament at Auburn High School at 140 pounds. She could be the hardest worker in the practice room and her potential is sky high. She enters the District 3 wrestling tournament as the second seed with a chance to move on to the state competition at the Tacoma Dome.

Koper and Alexx: Koper has been a dedicated Unified partner at Kentwood for the last three years, contributing to cornhole, basketball, and track and field while consistently showing remarkable compassion and leadership with his teammates. Alexx, now in his second year with Unified sports, brings the same commitment through badminton, cornhole, basketball, and track, always pushing himself to improve and uplifting those around him. Both athletes stand out for their positivity, work ethic, and the way they energize their peers. Their shared devotion to supporting and raising up their entire team makes them invaluable members of Kentwood Unified.

