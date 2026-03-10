Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week: Kentridge

The Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week for March 6 are from Kentridge High School: Jack Ball (sophomore), swim, and Kolbie Mannin (freshman), gymnastics.

What do you value in your sport or about your team?

Ball: Friendships, and support from my coaches.

Mannin: About gymnastics I value the fact that everyone is so supportive in a sport that even though we don’t compete like a regular team everyone encourages each other.

What have you learned from your sport that you can take with you throughout your life/future?

Mannin: I have learned how to work in a competitive setting whilst still being supportive. That skill will help in the future when you have to compete for more important roles in life.

Ball: Working as part of a team. Learning to work hard to get results.

What do you do when you aren’t motivated and what helps you stay motivated?

Ball: Food helps me stay motivated. Swimming takes a lot of energy and I love to eat right after and so knowing that I am going to have a really good meal after a hard practice makes me want to keep working.

Mannin: When I’m not motivated I like to think about how much of a privilege it is to be able to be on such an amazing team and participate in a sport I love. When I think that it really helps me get back into a more motivated mindset.

Do you have a favorite pre-game meal?

Ball: Sandwich and smoothie (if mom isn’t around, Cheetos, cookies).

Mannin: My favorite pre-game meal is usually some type of caffeinated drink and a bagel with original cream cheese.

What advice would you give to a teammate that is struggling?

Ball: Just keep swimming. Ask for help. Talk to mom, teammates, captains.

Mannin: Some advice I would give to a struggling teammate especially when you have a bad mental block is just to take like a 5-10 minute break. Just to be able to cool off and reset along with getting some water or a little snack before you go and try again.

From the sidelines:

Ball: Jack Ball has been working incredibly hard at practice and consistently demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship. His dedication paid off when he earned 4th place at the state meet in the 50 Adaptive Freestyle event. Beyond his impressive achievement, Jack truly enjoys swimming and is always eager to learn and improve his stroke. His positive attitude and commitment make him a great example both in and out of the pool.

Mannin: Kolbie deserves Athlete of the Week because she has been one of the hardest workers in the gym all season. She shows up every day ready to push herself, stay focused, and give her best effort in every event. Competing at state, her freshman year is a huge accomplishment, and she represented our team fiercely on bars. She’s been consistent, driven, and an excellent athlete all year long — and this recognition is well deserved.