Kentridge basketball falls short on the road against Puyallup

Kentridge guard Andreix Cabahug goes up for mid-range jumper. Nathan Hyun / for the Reporter

In a packed gym with a boys basketball state tournament berth on the line, the No. 5-seeded Kentridge Chargers went toe-to-toe with No. 4 Puyallup Vikings.

For three quarters, the Chargers matched the Vikings point-for-point, but a late defensive switch by Puyallup was the perfect recipe for a cold offensive stretch by Kentridge was the difference. The Chargers fell 55-48 in the second round of the 4A West Central District Tournament on Feb. 17 at Puyallup High School.

Kentridge drops into the consolation bracket. The Chargers need two wins to clinch their first state appearance under third-year head coach Zac Webb.

“We were right there,” Webb said. “Our defense was really locked in, but that zone got us in the fourth. Credit to them for switching up their defense because they knew they couldn’t guard us man-to-man.”

The matchup featured two teams who each finished second in their respective leagues during the regular season. Kentridge was coming off a strong NPSL 4A campaign, and Puyallup was returning as last year’s 4A state runner-up out of the SPSL.

And from the start, it was the Giovanni Moimoi show for Kentridge.

The senior guard attacked early, drilling two three-pointers in the first quarter and keeping the Chargers within reach despite an equally hot start from Puyallup guard Will Nasinec, who poured in 12 points in the opening eight minutes. The Vikings led 16-12 after the first quarter.

“This game showed we’re just as good. Like we belong here,” Webb said. “That’s been the big thing, just making sure we’re staying confident with ourselves.”

The second quarter belonged to the Charger defense. Playing physical and fast, Kentridge held Puyallup to just seven points. Moimoi continued to carry the offensive load, adding multiple buckets and another three to give Kentridge a 24-23 lead heading into halftime.

“Our defense was what kept us in it,” Moimoi said. “We did well on their guys, kept them in front of us. We just had little slip-ups that were critical.”

It was a different story coming out of the locker room.

The third quarter showed exactly why both teams are state-tournament caliber, with each side trading buckets in a stretch where it felt like nobody could miss.

The third ended with 19 points for Kentridge and 20 for Puyallup, and a total of 13 lead changes. Again, it was Moimoi setting the tone with 14 points. His third-quarter performance was capped by a deep, buzzer-beating three that tied the game at 43-43 entering the fourth.

“I think we did well on their guys, honestly, all their guards too,” Moimoi said. “I think we kept them in front of us. And I think we just had little slip-ups that were critical in our game, and we could fix that easily.”

But in the fourth quarter, momentum finally gave way for Puyallup.

The Vikings shifted into a zone defense and forced Kentridge into rushed perimeter looks. Over the first two minutes of the fourth, the Vikings went on a 7-0 run to grab a 50-43 lead, their largest of the night. From there, the Chargers spent the rest of the game fighting uphill.

“Once they went zone, we struggled to get the ball in the middle,” Webb said. “We eventually figured out we could get them on dribble penetration, especially from the baseline, but by then it was a little too late.”

Moimoi, who was double-teamed as soon as he touched the ball, was held scoreless in the fourth. Still, the Chargers refused to quit. The final minutes became a foul contest, and Kentridge’s offense never regained rhythm. The Vikings held on to win 55-48.

Puyallup finished with three players in double figures, including 19 from Nasinec. Kentridge had just one player in double digits, Moimoi with 28 points.

Despite the loss, Webb walked out of Puyallup’s gym with his head held high.

“I thought defensively we were awesome,” he said. “One of our best defensive games all year. Every possession matters in the playoffs, and we’re still growing there, but man, these guys battled.”

The Chargers now must turn the page quickly. They host Tahoma at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19 in a win-or-go-home game. It’s a team that Kentridge has beaten twice this season.

“Tomorrow at practice, no heads down. We have to be sharp,” Webb said.

A chance at state still in grasp. Win Thursday, win again Saturday, Feb. 21 and the Chargers are in.

“Coming into this game and coming out of it, we still have a chance to go to state, and I believe we can do it,” Moimoi said.