Kent-Meridian boys wrestlers shine on state stage

Kent-Meridian High School’s wrestling team has firmly asserted itself on the state stage, especially in 2026. Four Royals — three boys and one girl — made the state finals, and as a team, placed third Feb. 20 in the Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome.

“These guys have just wrestled well, girls too. They put together a good season. I think we peaked at the right time. It was just some fantastic matches round after round,” head coach Todd Owens said.

Farzad Karimi wrestled in the first batches of finals matches at 106 pounds, making his second final appearance after falling in the year prior.

“Farzad is one of the most focused kids,” Owens said.

Aydin Nuraddinov, according to his coach, has come the furthest of any of the Kent-Meridian wrestlers on the team this season. Nuraddinov reached the finals and took on Alex Buiukli from Everett, and won 15-5. Nuraddinov had been steadily improving and wrestled his best of the season at the state tournament.

“Aydin has come a long way. He’s been on the cusp here and there. This year he really put it together. There are a lot of coaches behind that, people working out with him in the room,” Owens said.

Of all the Kent-Meridian wrestlers, Adonai Garza didn’t make a final, but his fingerprints are all over the program. The senior is the first ever Royal to place every single year of his career. Tthis was the 37th Mat Classic the WIAA has hosted.

“We are proud of him for that. … He was just a hair away (from the final),” Owens said.

Garza lost in the semifinals going for it, looking for a takedown, and his legacy will be remembered for that type of effort.

“He could have stalled out and win, but I respect the fact that he wanted to finish with a takedown and that’s who he was. It just didn’t work out,” Owens said. “It’s so sad that he is leaving, but he has been monumental for the way these guys rally around each other. He has been a really big component of getting kids involved and excited. You can’t say enough about him.”

Importantly, his brother will now carry the torch for the boys wrestling program. Luke Garza has made back-to-back semifinals as a freshman and now a sophomore. He took on Jayden Martinez from Hermiston in the championship and in his first statewide final made the most of it.

“Luke is one of the toughest kids I know. He is a tough, tough kid. That is why he is here. He doesn’t know when to quit,” Owens said.

Six different Royals placed in the state tournament on the boys’ side of the tournament. There were three finalists: Adonai Garza took third, Albert Isrofilov took fourth, and Barish Muradov took eighth. On the girls’ side, Navaeh Tantoco was a finalist and Aisha Hussein took seventh.

Todd Owens was named NPSL coach of the year, but in classic coach fashion, he takes very little credit for the league-wide award.

“It’s an honor,” Owens said. “When I started at KM, I think we had 12 kids on the team. Over the years, we have built up numbers, the coaching staff we have is phenomenal. Throughout the whole year and the summer, they are outstanding. We have brothers coming in. My son came in to work out with some of the kids. All of them have been instrumental, all of them,” Owens said.

Other Kent placers:

• Angela Nguyen (Kentlake), Girls 110 pounds, 2nd Place

• Yula Vi (Kentwood), Girls 140 pounds, 2nd Place

• LeeAndrew Rubin (Kentwood), Boys 285 pounds, 4th Place

• Eric Kelly (Kentlake), Boys 190 pounds, 8th Place

• Alika Angeles (Kentridge), Boys 132 pounds, 8th Place