Judge sentences Kent man to 42 months for drug distribution

A 29-year-old Kent man, of Mexico, received a 42-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl and heroin.

Benito Perez Aguilar received the sentence March 5 in U.S. District Court in Seattle, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release. He pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2025.

Benito Aguilar, and his brother Antonio Perez Aguilar, 32, of Mill Creek, were caught with a total of more than 3o pounds of fentanyl powder and pills and a kilo of heroin, according to court documents. DEA agents arrested the brothers in May 2025 following a drug trafficking investigation.

The men shared the moniker “Miguel” in their drug trafficking from 2022 to 2025. The investigation documented various drug sales throughout Western Washington. Neither brother has legal status in the U.S.

“These men were moving large amounts of fentanyl pills and powder in our community – they were not small-time dealers,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd. “Particularly concerning, Benito Perez Aguilar, while driving impaired, caused a traffic accident on I-5 in n 2017. He remained a fugitive on a state court warrant related to that case, until his federal arrest last year.”

According to records filed in the case, the DEA moved in on the residences of both brothers on May 16, 2025. At Benito’s residence, law enforcement recovered approximately 76.5 grams of M-30 pills, 1,169 grams of fentanyl powder, as well as scales, baggies, and $20,285 in cash. In Antonio’s residence, officers seized 1,992.3 grams of M-30 pills; 11,320 grams of fentanyl powder, 1,271.8 grams of heroin, and $12,396 in cash.

U.S. District Judge Jamal N. Whitehead ordered Benito Perez Aguilar to serve four years of supervised release following his prison term. However, he likely will be deported following prison due to a lack of legal status in the United States.

Antonio Perez Aguilar was sentenced last month to four years in prison. He had already been convicted in 2018 of solicitation to delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, in state court, for purchasing $105,000 worth of cocaine. He was sentenced to four months in prison in that case.