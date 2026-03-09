Bomb threat Sunday at Valley Medical Center in Renton

A bomb threat was reported at the Valley Medical Center in Renton.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at 5:26 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 911 received a call reporting a bomb threat at Valley Medical Center hospital, 400 S. 43rd St., Officers responded immediately and secured the area while Port of Seattle Police were called in to assist.

According to the RPD, the Port of Seattle K-9 teams performed a thorough search of the building with no threats located. The case was turned over to detectives for further investigation.

“The building has now been cleared, and operations have returned to normal,” RPD reported. “No evacuations were needed and no injuries reported.”