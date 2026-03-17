Public’s help wanted to find driver in crash that killed Kent woman

This is not the actual vehicle, but Washington State Patrol are looking for a vehicle similar to this involved in a crash that killed a Kent woman March 15 along Interstate 5 in SeaTac. COURTESY IMAGE, State Patrol

Washington State Patrol are looking for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a three-car crash that killed a Kent woman on March 15 along Interstate 5 in SeaTac.

The driver left the scene of the 3:22 a.m. incident southbound near South 200th Street, according to the State Patrol. Detectives believe the driver stayed on the scene briefly before leaving.

Detectives recovered debris at the scene with Mercedes markings and believe the vehicle may be a 2009 to 2017 two-door E-class coupe or similar-style Mercedes. The suspect vehicle will have damage in the front passenger side and bumper.

Nadezhda Gorbachenko, 72, of Kent, was driving a 2013 Toyota Prius and died on scene after colliding with two cars.

The investigation determined three vehicles were involved in the incident which consisted of two collision events, according to the State Patrol. The first collision, which involved the suspect, left the victim vehicle disabled in the roadway which led to the secondary collision with a Subaru.

State Patrol detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information to contact Detective Aidan Lawlor at Aidan.Lawlor@wsp.wa.gov or call 360-890-1558.