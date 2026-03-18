2026 Mariners menu preview: Best food at T-Mobile Park

To celebrate 50 years of Mariners, T-Mobile Park is going all out with anniversary merchandise and memorabilia. Photo by Benjamin Ray/Sound Publishing

Getting to see El Rinconsito’s chef make their delicious tacos was a real treat. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing

The highlight was the ballpark’s new food trays, in honor of Washington’s famous ferries. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing

As newscasters and content creators flocked to T-Mobile Park for the annual Mariners Menu Preview Day on March 17, we local journalists readied our notepads and prepped to fill our bellies with some of the best and worst culinary creations that the Mariners had to offer.

We were greeted with a multitude of food madness and had to dig in where we fit in. As the cameras clicked and the lapel mics turned on, we lassoed burgers, fries, sushi and some tacos to acclimate our taste buds for the biggest day of the year.

Repeat favorites like Moto Pizza and SumoDog continued to wow us for the second straight year. Newcomers El Rinconsito, Onigiri Sen and Nakigawa Sushi made us go back for seconds — as the bar has been set at a new high as far as ballpark food is concerned.

The Mariners are celebrating 50 seasons this year, a half-century of popcorn and peanuts.

My personal favorite was the Mr. Pig Moto Pizza, closely followed by the entire menu from Rolling Smoke BBQ. The pulled pork sandwich, rib plate and mac n’ cheese were decadent and delightful.

The Mariners also are tripling up on a full churro lineup. Steer clear from the cereal concoction, but dive head first into the fluffernutter flavor that will not disappoint. If someone in your party is dead set on something cereal flavored, I would gladly point them to the direction of the nearest Salt-n-Straw stand. The Pot of Gold and Rainbows ice cream is fantastic and does everything right where the churro dropped the ball.

Opening day is March 26, and you can find tickets at mlb.com/mariners.