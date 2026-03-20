Hazen High School employee accused of sex crime

A Tukwila man, who is an employee at Hazen High School in Renton, has been accused of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at 5:30 p.m. March 17, Renton detectives arrested the 36-year-old man and Hazen High School employee on suspicion of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual contact with a minor. RPD stated that the suspect was booked into jail on the evening of March 17, and his bail was set at $20,000 with the condition that he have no contact with minors.

According to RPD, the suspect will have his second court appearance on March 20.

According to a statement sent to Hazen High families and staff, based on available information, the alleged victim of the Hazen High School employee is not a current student. Upon learning of the situation, the district immediately placed the staff member on administrative leave, and investigations by the Renton School District and RPD remain ongoing, the statement read.

“We understand that news of this nature can be troubling,” the Renton School District statement read. “We encourage families to speak with their students about reporting any behavior that makes them uncomfortable or that they believe may be inappropriate, and to remind them to reach out to a trusted adult.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim to contact Detective Liberty Billingsley at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov.