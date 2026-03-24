Kentridge throws combined no-hitter against Hazen in 18-0 win

Kentridge High School’s fastpitch team saw the spring season coming up with a chance that there would be no Kentridge fastpitch due to just the sheer number of players — or lack thereof.

Head coach Rachel Shillinger had to put in some extra time and recruit three players, who had never stepped foot on a fastpitch field, and get them ready to play at the varsity level.

“It’s awesome. We have a lot of new players that have never played before and you saw tonight everyone was making solid contact, putting it in play. We had a lot of base runners. It’s been fun to see. They are coming together as a group,” Shillinger said.

Now three games in, the Chargers (2-1) just defeated Hazen (1-3) 18-0 in five innings on March 23 thanks to an offensive explosion from the top three hitters in the Kentridge lineup.

Jo Thompson, Naomi Benavides and Kenzie Coble are a lethal trio at the top of their lineup. Thompson committed to the University of Iowa in September as a pitcher, but her bat is crucial to the Chargers’ success this season.

“They have stepped into that role fantastically. They have been those leaders helping the younger ones and have given them confidence and made sure everyone is included,” Shillinger said.

She talked about their talent in a candid way.

“They hit it hard. They knock it around, it is fun to watch,” Shillinger said.

Coble, Benavides and Thompson have been lifelong friends and are finally starting.

“We started playing basketball together. She’s one of my closest friends and Naomi as well. I have known her since elementary school,” Thompson said. “When we get up to bat, we tell each other ‘you got this, you got this.’ That kind of slows our brains down a little bit to be able to lock in.”

Thompson went 3-for-4 with a homer and a double. Thompson drove in five runs, drew one walk and scored four separate times. She did all of that at the plate while throwing the first four innings, didn’t allow a hit or run, and struck out 10 Highlanders.

Coble caught all five innings for Kentridge and had a good day in the office as well. As the catcher, Coble has a unique view of Thompson and a direct involvement. The two have known each other since they were young and now are looking to dial in for their junior season.

“She’s a great kid. She takes a beating every day. For her to come in there, work with Jo, it has been fun. She’s one of our captains. She’s doing a great job,” Shillinger said.

Harper Haroldson-Margel was one of the girls who had never played fastpitch before. Playing against Hazen was a great opportunity for her and she took advantage. Seeing those players progress and improve was an amazing sight for someone like Thompson, who takes so much pride in her program: “She had never played before. She started today and hit two solid balls. She’s awesome.”

The Chargers opened up with a tough loss against Bonney Lake on the chin to start their 2026 season, allowing 10 runs to come across in the top of the seventh. But now two games later, two wins later, the Chargers are just happy to be out competing in the green and yellow.

“It feels really good. It is a sigh of relief. I had to beg three people to come on the team at the very last minute. Luckily they came out,” Shillinger said. “I am grateful that we have enough to field a team and they are all progressing.”

Thompson will pitch good enough to keep Kentridge in every game. She might even be able to keep them in every game with the bat. Losing Genesis Miller to an injury during flag football season will be tough to replace, but Kentridge is finding a way to grind out some wins and improve.

“That first game was a struggle for everybody. But I was so proud of the girls because it was our first game and I didn’t know if anybody was going to hit, but everyone hit. I was really proud of them. It feels really good to see all the progress,” Thompson said.

Thompson came out of the game in the fifth inning for Rylee Souvannahvanh, who retired the first three batters she faced to secure the win for Kentridge.