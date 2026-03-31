Kent Police Blotter: March 5-29

A sampling of Kent Police incidents March 5-29:

March 5

• Disturbance: Officers responded to a business on Pacific Highway South regarding a male who had been disturbing employees and customers. Officers located the individual nearby. The male attempted to leave despite commands to stop and was detained. During the arrest process, the male spat toward officers.

• Vehicle prowl: Officers investigated a vehicle prowl with clear suspect images and a vehicle plate. The suspect vehicle was later located, and the driver was arrested. A search warrant led to the recovery of the stolen items and suspected narcotics. A second warrant resulted in the recovery of approximately 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

March 6

• Pedestrian struck: Officers responded to a pedestrian-versus-bus collision. A pedestrian crossing outside the crosswalk was struck and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

• Reckless driving: Officers attempted to stop a vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle fled and immediately collided with another vehicle. Four juveniles ran from the vehicle, and the driver was detained shortly afterward. A firearm was located inside the vehicle.

March 7

• Stolen vehicle: Officers located a stolen vehicle following an automated license-plate alert. Three juveniles were detained, and an AR-style rifle was visible inside. The vehicle was secured pending the issuance of a search warrant.

• Garage ledge rescue: Officers responded to the Kent Station transit center garage for a report of a suicidal juvenile sitting on a ledge. Officers engaged the juvenile in conversation, safely pulled her away from the edge, and brought her to safety.

March 8

• Police pursuit: Officers located a recently stolen vehicle. A pursuit began and ended after the vehicle drove off the roadway and into a marsh. After searching the area, officers detained two juveniles. An associated video review confirmed their involvement in the original theft.

March 9

• Fleeing female: A female with a warrant for an order-violation case fled from the Kent Municipal Court. Officers, along with aviation and K-9 unit resources, located her nearby after she climbed several fences. She was taken into custody without further incident.

March 10

• Robbery attempt: Officers responded to a reported robbery at an apartment complex involving an attempted sale arranged online. The suspect displayed a firearm and discharged rounds as the vehicle drove away. Evidence was collected, though the suspect was not located. The reporting party initially gave false information but was later identified.

March 12

• Student with gun: Officers assisted school staff with a student found in possession of a handgun. The student was detained and initially booked on misdemeanor charges. Additional investigation revealed the firearm had been reported stolen, and felony charges were added. (Editor’s note: Police did not name the school).

March 13

• Apartment fight: Officers responded to an apartment for reports of yelling and sounds consistent with an altercation. Officers made an exigent entry and encountered multiple uncooperative individuals. One person fled from a balcony but was later located after a K-9 track led directly to him. Several occupants had injuries requiring medical attention. A child at the scene was placed into protective custody.

March 14

• Attempted ATM theft: Officers responded to an attempted ATM theft. The machine had been damaged, but access to the safe was unsuccessful. Video evidence helped identify a suspect vehicle, which was later recovered and processed.

March 15

• Domestic disturbance: Officers responded to a domestic-related disturbance involving a violation of a protection order. The involved male was located nearby on foot and detained. Officers coordinated effectively across shifts to resolve the incident.

March 22

• Trespassing: Officers responded to the Armstrong Watershed property after video surveillance showed a male on site. Officers contacted a male exiting the fenced city property. He was cited and formally trespassed. Follow-up patrol coordination was planned.

March 23

• Drug activity: Officers on extra patrol at the James Street Park & Ride observed suspected drug activity. When officers contacted the group, one male left the area on a bicycle. Officers followed and later detained him after he stopped on the Interurban Trail. The male had several warrants and was booked for new charges.

March 26

• Cigarettes taken: Officers responded to the Shell station, 6300 S. 212th St., for a theft in progress. The suspect reportedly went behind the counter, took several packs of cigarettes, and left the store. The employee briefly attempted to stop the suspect, who still left the area.

March 27

• Stolen vehicle: Officers located a vehicle displaying a stolen license plate through a Flock camera notification. Officers positioned along Pacific Highway South and stopped the vehicle once units were in place. One occupant ran but was detained. That subject had two felony warrants. Another occupant had a warrant out of Snohomish County and was transferred to their custody.

• Threats with gun: Officers responded to a residence where individuals outside reported a family member inside had made threats and was loading a firearm. Officers evaluated whether the occupants were refusing to leave or were unable to do so. When officers contacted the involved individual by phone, he exited the residence, and the situation was resolved safely.

March 28

• Police pursuit: Officers responded to a report of a male displaying a firearm while driving recklessly near Willis and Central. A pursuit was initiated and ended near Interstate 5 after a successful intervention technique. The male was detained after initially resisting and was found with a firearm, controlled substances, and distribution materials. The vehicle was secured for a search warrant. The subject was booked for weapons, eluding, and distribution-related offenses.

March 29

• Ex-boyfriend problems: 12:48 a.m., officers responded to Terrace View Apartments, 102 Summit Ave. N., for a report that an ex-boyfriend had damaged a vehicle and a tire with a knife before leaving in his car. Officers were unable to locate the suspect, but they assisted the reporting party by replacing her tire so she could leave safely.

• Order violation: Officers responded to a reported in-progress order violation at a residence on SE Kent-Kangley Road. The victim reported that the respondent was inside the residence and might be in possession of a knife. Officers entered the residence, located the individual hiding in a closet, and used pepper balls to safely take him into custody.