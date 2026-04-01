City of Kent to offer NFL Flag Football teams for children

City of Kent Parks have partnered with the NFL Flag Football League to offer teams this summer for children in the third through eighth grades.

“Learn the game, hone your skills, make new friends, and grow as a player and a teammate with us,” according to a City Parks promotion.

Teams are formed by grade, based on the 2025-2026 school year. Practices start in June and are held on weeknights at local elementary schools. Jamboree will be held on June 27.

Games are played on Saturdays from July through August at Wilson Playfields, 13028 SE 251st St.

Spots are limited. Registration deadline is May 12. The cost is $110, which includes a team shirt. Scholarships and financial assistance is available.

To register, go to kentwa.gov/departments/kent-parks. For more information, email MyKentParks@KentWa.gov or call City of Kent Parks at 253-856-5020.