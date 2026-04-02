Kent Library to close later this year for major renovation

A major renovation is expected for late summer or early fall at the downtown Kent Library, which will close during construction.

“The Kent renovation is still in the design phase, and we are looking forward to sharing more information with you on the project later this year,” said Debera Harrell, a King County Library System spokesperson, in a April 2 email to the Kent Reporter. “We anticipate the project starting sometime in the late summer/early fall.”

Harrell declined to answer specific questions about the project. The Kent Library is at 212 Second Ave. N.

Pat Fitzpatrick, city chief administrative officer, told the Kent City Council at its March 17 meeting that city staff has met with library system officials. He said the library system “will shut down the building in August for six months or longer for major renovation.”

Fitzpatrick discussed the library renovation during a Public Safety Report by Police Chief Rafael Padilla about the city’s efforts to reduce crime downtown, including around the library and Kaibara Park, which sits just east of the building.

“Kaibara Park presents challenges in that area,” Fitzpatrick said. “Parks (staff) met with police about crime prevention design and parks removed plantings to open up visibility.”

First Avenue South will reopen to West Smith Street for right in and right out access rather than traffic being blocked at the end of First Avenue. Crews will remove a few trees on Smith Street for better visibility. Lights were installed on a park shed to improve security.

Fitzpatrick said there’s not a lot of public activity in the area but opening the road will allow traffic flow.

“We will see what impact it has,” said Fitzpatrick, who added library officials want the park to be an asset.

Drug activity is common around the park and library.

A 48-year-old Renton woman was found dead Feb. 11 at the park from a drug overdose, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Kent Police initially investigated the woman’s death as a homicide because of a significant injury on her head.

Other crimes are also a problem.

A 37-year-old Seattle man pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for stabbing a man in the arm Jan. 16 at the library.

Mayor Dana Ralph said later in the council meeting that she met with Heidi Daniel, the executive director of the King County Library System, on March 15.

“They have preliminary drawings,” Ralph said. “Their goal is to make the library a place where people feel welcome and safe.”

Ralph said the library renovation will be put on a council agenda in the summer to learn more about the plans.

Previous closure

The Kent Library closed for about four months in 2022 after a December 2021 small fire that activated the sprinkler system and caused more than $800,000 in damage.

Crews had to clean surfaces, materials, computers, equipment and furniture. Although the fire damage was contained in the back office, smoke from the fire affected other parts of the library. The sprinkler discharge caused water damage in some locations. Fire and water damaged walls and the carpet. Some walls had to be replaced as well as ceiling tiles and a portion of the carpet.