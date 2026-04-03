Kent School District considers November levy measure

Kent School District leaders might send a replacement educational programs and operations levy to voters this November rather than an initial plan of February 2027.

Raul Parungao, district executive director of finance, proposed the idea during an April 1 Kent School Board budget discussion. The current four-year levy expires Dec. 31, 2027.

“We’re considering going into the midterm election in November of 2026 and it will give us a little bit more opportunity in case we need to use another election,” Parungao said. “So say if we fail the first one, we could go into the special election again in February.”

Parungao also provided a second reason for a November election rather than a special election in February.

“November 2026, which is the midterm, tends to have more (voter) participation in the election and so we think that we have a good chance on that election,” Parungao said.

District leaders are trying to hedge their bets because voter approval of school funding measures has been a tough challenge over the last several years or so, but with better outcomes in November elections.

A total of 50.83% of voters approved the current operating levy in November 2023. A four-year, $219 million capital projects and technology levy on the same ballot failed with 48.87% approval.

Voters again in April 2024 voted down a similar $190.2 million capital project and technology levy. When the board and staff reduced the measure to $97.8 million for three years in November 2024, voters narrowly approved it with 50.77% in favor.

Voters soundly rejected (48% in favor) a $495 million bond in April 2023, which required 60% approval because it was a bond and not a levy.

Voters approved a two-year educational programs and operations levy in February 2022 with 53.8% in favor, the last time a special election measure passed.

Voters barely approved a six-year capital projects and technology levy in February 2018 with 50.02% in favor to bring in about $146 million over six years. A two-year educational programs and operations levy on the same February 2018 ballot received 50.53% approval to bring in $94 million over two years.

When Kent sought a $252 million bond in 2016, it failed in April 2016 by 218 votes (59%) to get the 60% majority. The district brought back the same measure in November 2016 and it received 67% approval.

The five-member board will eventually decide when to submit the next levy to voters this November or February 2027. The King County Elections filing deadline is Aug. 4 to place measures on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Meanwhile, the board continues to try to figure out where to cut $30.5 million from the 2026-2027 district budget. The district blames the shortfall on insufficient state funding, rising operational costs and declining student enrollment. A vote to approve that budget is set for June.