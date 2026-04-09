Kentwood sweeps Stadium on back of Isaac Hall complete game

The Kentwood Conquerors swept Stadium for their first sweep of a two-game series this season. The Conks won game two 10-3 over the Tigers on April 8, and it was the first time Kentwood had scored 10 runs since March 20 against White River.

Kentwood, which won the first game of the series 2-1, rode another splendid Isaac Hall pitching start as he continues to impress this season. The senior threw a complete game, allowed 5 hits and three unearned runs, and struck out 8 Stadium hitters. Hall needed just 92 pitches to get through all seven innings and ushered in a win after Stadium cut the lead to one in the top half of the fourth.

“It’s huge. He’s throwing strikes and getting ahead of guys. That’s all the difference,” head coach Scott Richards said.

The Kentwood offense looks like it’s finally starting to click, especially when Cassius Culpepper is your leadoff hitter tallying three hits. Culpepper drove in a run, scored twice and drew one walk.

“He’s a big catalyst for this team. When he goes the team goes. He makes this happen in the field and on the bases. He’s got good speed and good power,” Richards said.

Culpepper was one of three Conks who recorded multi-hit games. Kentwood knocked the ball around the yard in game one of the series against Stadium. But in game two, the hits were timely.

“Yesterday we had 10 hits, but didn’t come up with any clutch hits. Today we had timely hitting, a couple two out knocks and hits with runners in scoring position,” Richards said.

Tyler Maurer scored the first run with a sacrifice fly, then Cael Miller singled home Cody Hipolito with two out in the first inning.

Miller came through again in the bottom of the third with two out, when he knocked a single to left center to score Mauer and Hipolito.

Once Stadium pulled Kentwood back, the Conks hung up a five spot in the bottom of the fourth inning. Eight different Conks reached base safely and five of them reached via single. Ethan Heidal, Kai Ito, Jose Brummitt and Ryan Leininger all recorded run scoring hits with one out in the fourth inning.

Kentwood scored an additional run in the bottom of the sixth on a ground out from Hipolito, which scored Daltyn Harris.

Kentwood is tasked with Tahoma on April 14-15, a test for Kentwood as the calendar continues to shrink.

“We took a step in the right direction only punching out twice today. We need to be able to grind out at-bats, put the ball in play and make them make plays. We’ve got to maximize our opportunities and limit the mistakes,” Richards said.