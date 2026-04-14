Kent-Meridian bounces back with win over Auburn Mountainview

Delano Valerio gets a high five from his teammates after scoring the game’s first goal. Ben Ray / The Reporter

With Auburn Mountainview’s boys soccer team being as hot as it has been the last two seasons, Kent-Meridian has been their biggest hurdle and most formidable foe.

The Lions defeated Kent-Meridian back on March 17 with a 3-1 score. But the Royals got their revenge when Auburn Mountainview came to French Field on April 13 as Kent-Meridian picked up three huge points, winning 2-1.

“This win was very important for us. We want to win the league,” senior Davyan Martinez said.

Admittedly, Kent-Meridian was in probably its poorest form all season. The Royals were losers in two of their last three entering play against Auburn Mountainview with losses coming to Federal Way and Decatur to start the month of April.

“I told them after Decatur I was very happy with the game. We played well, just like Federal Way, but there were just opportunities we missed. Auburn Mountainview is good, they had opportunities, but I thought we had better opportunities,” manager Brian Gabert said.

But every game against Auburn Mountainview for Kent-Meridian means more. The intensity level rises, the skill level is brought up a notch, and each goal scored has an extra bit of flavor attached.

“It’s always fun playing against them because I know a lot of them. I like high intensity games because it helps me improve as a player and helps us improve as a team,” Martinez said.

Schools that in other sports aren’t necessarily rivals brandish another level of flavor on the soccer pitch.

Last season in the district playoffs, Kent-Meridian downed Auburn Mountainview, 2-1. But the Royals were eliminated in the second round of the state tournament, while the Lions caught fire and went on to the state semifinals for the second straight season.

Kent-Meridian scored the game’s first goal inside of 10 minutes, thanks to Davyan Martinez working down the right hand side of the pitch. Martinez kicked a cross right into the danger area and Delano Velario was right there waiting for it and gave Kent-Meridian the lead.

Right before the referee blew the halftime whistle, Kent-Meridian broke down the Mountainview defense once more and used the same formula. Martinez drove down the right sideline again and he sent the ball across, and this time Zai Lah was camped in front of the goal for what would be the game-winning goal.

The Royals’ defense was put to the test as Auburn Mountainview went on an all-out attack in the final 40 minutes.

The Lions scored one goal from Benji Toscano, who scored his third goal of the season against the Royals in the 63rd minute. His goal was the result of some great hold up play from Chase Bennion, who was credited with the assist.

But the Royals held on, and Joey Villanueva was excellent in between the posts for Gabert. Jaihoon Malikzada and Victor Olivia Morales as central defenders denied Auburn Mountainview on a multitude of chances.

“I loved to see the boys battle, keep playing and do what they know how to do. It was exciting and fun to watch,” Gabert said.

Kent-Meridian now sit at 21 points in the 3A NPSL standings, three points behind Auburn Mountainview, which is at the top of the standings with 24 points. Decatur is sandwiched between the two teams with 22 points.

Gabert and the Royals see this game as a stepping stone as they eye down the back half of their league schedule. “As I look at the schedule, I don’t want to say it is easy, but it is manageable. Those are games we can win. We have won them all except Decatur and Federal Way. But I feel good, those are one-offs, give me a mulligan. But I am very excited. This is a good group of kids,” Gabert said.