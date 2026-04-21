Kent Little League celebrates Opening Day at Ryan Brunner Field

Kent Little League softball players are greeted by Kent City Councilmember Toni Troutner and others during Opening Day on April 18 at Ryan Brunner fields. COURTESY PHOTO, Toni Troutner

There were plenty of smiles and high-fives during the Kent Little League Opening Day ceremonies at Ryan Brunner Field.

The sunny Saturday, April 18 event featured a parade, individual and team photos, food, prize drawings, baseball and softball games and activities for all on the fields at 25636 140th Ave. SE on the East Hill.

“I really enjoyed the parade of teams and high-fiving all the players,” said Kent City Councilmember Toni Troutner in an email. “The younger players are so excited to learn the game, and every team creates a banner for the parade. They are really creative.”

Troutner said she has participated in the opening event the last several years. She said Mayor Dana Ralph typically takes part but had a prescheduled conference and was unable to attend so Troutner filled in to provide a few opening remarks.

Kent Little League started in 1984 and provides baseball and softball teams in Kent and Covington for players ages 4 to 16. More than 300 boys and girls participate in the program, according to Little League officials.

“My boys started in Kent Little League over 20 years ago,” Troutner said about her interest in the program. “While I don’t have any kids playing now, I continue to support the league, coaches, volunteers and families.”

Online registration for players was in late December and early January followed by tryouts to determine which players will go to which teams. The regular season games go until June followed by Little League All-Stars, where the top players from each division represent their league in district and state tournaments with a chance at a regional tournament and potentially the Little League World Series.

The fields are named in honor of Ryan Brunner, a 12-year-old Kent Little League player who died in 1994 while rafting the Wenatchee River. The father and family of Brunner were a big part of the program.