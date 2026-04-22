Teddy Bear Clinic in Kent set for May 2 at Fire Station 74

A firefighter examines a teddy bear, one of the features at the Teddy Bear Clinic coming up Saturday, May 2. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

The free annual Teddy Bear Clinic presented by Puget Sound Fire returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Station 74, 24611 116th Ave. SE, in Kent.

“Bring your favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal for a checkup,” according to a Puget Sound Fire Facebook post. “Our firefighter/EMTs will provide free checkups for teddy bears and kids in a relaxing environment designed to help ease children’s fears of medical exams.”

The first 400 children will receive a free teddy bear. Children will get a chance to tour a fire engine and aid car and spray water through a fire hose. Additional fun activities will be provided at the fire training center.