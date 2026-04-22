Teddy Bear Clinic in Kent set for May 2 at Fire Station 74
Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, April 22, 2026
The free annual Teddy Bear Clinic presented by Puget Sound Fire returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Station 74, 24611 116th Ave. SE, in Kent.
“Bring your favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal for a checkup,” according to a Puget Sound Fire Facebook post. “Our firefighter/EMTs will provide free checkups for teddy bears and kids in a relaxing environment designed to help ease children’s fears of medical exams.”
The first 400 children will receive a free teddy bear. Children will get a chance to tour a fire engine and aid car and spray water through a fire hose. Additional fun activities will be provided at the fire training center.