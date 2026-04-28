Sound Transit South King County Town Hall set for May 13

Sound Transit Board members Steffanie Fain and Thomas McLeod will be featured at a Sound Transit South King County Town Hall to discuss what the future of light rail will look like with cost overruns.

The event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 in Building 2 at Highline College, 2400 S. 240th St., in Des Moines.

Fain is a King County Council member whose District 5 includes all or parts of Kent, Renton, Tukwila, SeaTac, Des Moines and Normandy Park. McLeod is the mayor of Tukwila. Both were appointed in December 2025 to the board.

The Transportation Choices Coalition is hosting the town hall. Fain and McLeod will be available for a question and answer session following a brief presentation from Sound Transit on the Enterprise Initiative. That initiative was launched last year to address a projected $35 billion budget shortfall over the next 20 years.

The proposal aims to realign ST3 project plans, find cost savings, with potential impacts on major light rail expansions to Tacoma, Ballard, Everett and West Seattle. One cost-saving measure would extend the light rail line from Federal Way to Fife rather than Tacoma.

Holden Minor Ringer, advocacy manager for Transportation Choices Coalition, will moderate the town hall. The coalition is a statewide nonprofit advocating for safe, sustainable and equitable transportation in Washington.

Snacks and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided.

The 18-member Sound Transit Board includes elected officials and the secretary of the Washington State Department of Transportation. Members serve staggered four-year terms. The board includes three members from Snohomish County, 10 from King County and four from Pierce County, the three counties served by Sound Transit’s light rail, trains and buses. The county executives in each county nominate members.