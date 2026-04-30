Walkoff magic: Kentlake fastpitch’s historic season continues

Ashlyn Trujillo gets lifted in the air by Jersie Wilton following the walkoff win. Ben Ray / The Reporter

As Kentlake High School’s fastpitch team heads toward the postseason, they had a good test in the form of Enumclaw.

On senior night, Kentlake had a flair for the dramatic as they won in walkoff fashion thanks to a bunt single from Ashlyn Trujillo. The Falcons (12-6) snapped their two game losing streak, winning 7-6 over Enumclaw (11-6) on April 29.

“We have been struggling a little bit just with playing some harder competition. To come out and compete one through nine, capitalize and compete was really big,” head coach Jordan Straughan said.

Sophomore Riley Linnane led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, followed by Hi’ilei Gomes, who also walked. After the runners advanced, Trujillo dropped a perfect bunt down the first baseline. Linnane scored easily and Trujillo was safe at first.

“The big thing that happened there was that the bottom of our order took care of business making sure we could turn the order over to be in a position in the seventh inning,” Straughan said. “Ashlyn stepped up and she had been struggling with her at-bats. But to be able to execute and walk off that game was incredible.”

Kentlake sits in third place in the NPSL and has won 12 games for the first time since 2018. The Falcons have not finished five over .500 since 2016, so this type of success is uncommon for the Falcons.

They are led by the youth, their battery consisting of pitcher Riley Linnane and catcher Hi’ilei Gomes. The Falcons have roots as a program and play on the field is reflecting that.

“She feeds off my energy, when she is up to bat I know she is going to crush it. I just focus on hitting the ball, laying down a bunt,” Linnane said.

Enumclaw took a 1-0 lead as the back and forth affair began with the road team striking first. But Gomes stepped up to the plate and launched her 13th home run this season deep to left center to give Kentlake the lead.

Gomes had an injury her freshman year and didn’t play as well as she wanted last season. But this year she has been one of the best hitters in the NPSL. Gomes has a slash line of .756/.847/1.822 — yes that is correct. Her slugging percentage is nearly 2.000. Gomes has hit nine doubles paired with her 13 homers.

“For her to dominate at the plate, have good at-bats and be feared by many teams is huge,” Straughan said.

Through 18 games, Gomes has driven in 55 runs, which leads the team.

Enumclaw tallied another run in the top of the third before Kentlake buffered their lead in the home half of the third. Senior Anne Lelet reached on an error as two Falcons were wheeled home after the throw to first base missed the mark.

Enumclaw then put up two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to lead 6-4 in the fifth inning. Kentlake was down two starters in the Enumclaw game and had lost their previous two games to Auburn Mountainview and Liberty. But the Falcons battled back against the Hornets, a great prep for the district tournament, which is on the horizon.

“The big thing is we have been working on how to compete from innings one to seven. We had been getting flat in the fifth. But to see us overcome a couple of errors and mistakes and come through in the bottom of the seventh was huge,” Straughan said.

Linnane led off the fifth with a triple and came around to score on a wild pitch, and Ellie Henry singled home Gomes to tie the game.

Linnane is the main pitcher for Kentlake — of the 98 innings they have pitched as a team, Linnane has thrown 72.24% of them. She’s also one of the best defenders and fielded her position well against Enumclaw.

“I channel my inner catcher. If it is anywhere near me at all, I will get in the way. I will use my body to block it, I don’t care if I get hurt,” Linnane said.

Kentlake takes on White River for the final regular season game on May 6 before the West Central District tournament begins on May 15 at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.