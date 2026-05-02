Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week: Kentridge

The Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week for May 1 are from Kentridge High School: Chloe Williams (freshman), track and field, and Josiah Wong (senior), soccer.

What do you value in your sport or about your team?

Williams: I value getting better and helping others to do their best.

Wong: I value the trust and connection you build with teammates.

What have you learned from your sport that you can take with you throughout your life/future?

Williams: I’ve learned that losing a race is just a chance to improve your next race.

Wong: Soccer has taught me that consistency matters. Showing up, putting full effort, and not quitting even when things aren’t going your way. Those habits carry over into everything else in life.

What do you do when you aren’t motivated and what helps you stay motivated?

Williams: What helps me stay motivated is having a positive mindset, setting smart goals, and keeping a consistent routine before your race.

Wong: What I do when I’m not motivated is to just start.

What helps me to stay motivated is to celebrate small tasks. Do you have a favorite pre-game meal?

Williams: My favorite meal before a track meet is oatmeal.

Wong: Pho is my go-to pregame meal.

What advice would you give to a teammate that is struggling?

Williams: I would tell them to believe in themselves and focus on process, not just results.

Wong: Don’t quit. Reset the next day.

From the sidelines:

Williams: Chloe is a standout 9th grader who is already making her mark in a big way. She has broken two school records, one that had stood since 2010 – an incredible accomplishment at any level, let alone as a freshman. Competing in both sprints and hurdles, she brings intensity, focus, and consistency to every practice and meet. Her work ethic, determination, and dedication set the tone for those around her, and this is only the beginning of what promises to be an exciting 4 years!

Wong: Josiah is a phenomenal example of a quiet leader. He has been one of our most consistent players and will play any position with enthusiasm. He consistently overcomes any obstacle presented to him on the field of play or in the classroom. He proudly carries a 3.8 GPA preparing for his future. As a senior, we have enjoyed watching him develop and progress through the program. He will earn his second Varsity letter and sets an excellent example for the younger players to ” get up-show up, and work hard.” Josiah is going to attend Seattle Pacific University next year.