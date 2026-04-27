Around the Sound Sports Episode 6 is now live

Episode 6 of Around the Sound Sports is now live on YouTube with reactions and highlights from athletic events around South King County.

On this week’s episode, we feature a pair of soccer games with a baseball game sandwiched in between. Click the link to watch the full length podcast. Follow us @aroundthesoundsportspod in Instagram for clips from the podcast.

April 21: Auburn soccer falls 3-0 to Mount Rainier. Hear from head coach Skyler Roehr about the start and the offensive attack in the final 10 minutes from the Trojans.

April 22: Liberty fastpitich wins 10-0 over Interlake. The Patriots continue to roll, and Izzy Rockey’s hot hitting paired with Avery Huh in the circle is a lethal combination. Hear from head coach Joon Huh and Rockey.

April 23: Auburn Mountainview dominates inside Cheney Stadum as Lions beat Auburn 10-0. Jayce Yost tosses a complete game while Imani Brown smacks a pair of doubles. Hear from Brown and head coach Austin Simpson.

April 24: Thomas Jefferson baseball keeps postseason hopes alive with 8-2 win over Federal Way. Uzziah Maldonado-Manzo did enough to slow Federal Way’s bats, while Kingston Edwards led Raiders at the plate. Hear from Edwards and head coach Harold Adams.