Around the Sound Sports Episode 7 is now live

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Around the Sound is hosted by Ben Ray.

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Episode 7 of Around the Sound Sports is now live on YouTube with reactions and highlights from athletic events around South King County.

On this week’s episode, we feature a pair of soccer games with a baseball game sandwiched in between. Click the link to watch the full length podcast. Follow us @aroundthesoundsportspod in Instagram for clips from the podcast.

April 27: Federal Way soccer had a chance to make a playoff push against White River, but fell flat against the Hornets. Hear from head coach Pedro Millan on the Eagles’ mentality down the stretch and see the two goals as Federal Way equalized in the first half.

April 28: Kentridge baseball defeated Auburn Riverside 6-2. The Chargers took a big stride in their playoff hopes, winning game one against the Ravens. Listen firsthand to Chargers head coach Sheldon Stober about the win and the playoff race for Kentridge.

April 29: Kentlake fastpitch walks off Enumclaw, 7-6, to improve on their record season. Kentlake head coach Jordan Straughan talks about the win and her two leaders on the field.

April 30: Kentlake baseball outlasts Auburn Mountainview in an exciting pitching duel, 1-0. Hear from Kentlake head coach Mike Suguro and Falcon starting pitcher Matthew Ledbetter on the tight win.

May 1: Decatur soccer comes back against rival Todd Beamer. Decatur has most wins since 2019 and eyes the postseason as they sit in second place in the NPSL.