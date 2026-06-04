Kent School District to offer free summer meals for children

Kent School District will provide free summer meals for children and teens ages 18 and under during the months of June, July and August.

The Summer Meals Program is a partnership between Kent School District Nutrition Services, Washington state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Meals begin June 23 and end Aug. 7.

The Food and Nutrition Administration, an agency of the USDA, administers the program at the federal level. State education agencies administer the program in most states. The school district provides free meals to a group of children at a central site, such as a school or a community center, according to USDA. The district receives payments from USDA, through their state agencies, for the meals they serve.

Meals must be served in low-income communities where at least 50% of children are eligible for free and reduced-price school meals or in other locations where at least 50% of the children enrolled in a specific program are eligible for free and reduced-price school meals, according to state and federal guidelines.

Kent free meals

(location and schedule)

• Appian Way: lunch; 25818 26th S. Aug. 3-6 M-TH 12-1 p.m.

• Benson Village Apts: lunch; 10820 SE 211th Pl. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 12:20-12:50 p.m.

• Berkeley Heights Apts: lunch 22804 90th Way S. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Birch Creek Youth Center: lunch; 12910 SE 273rd St. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 12-1 p.m.

• Brookside Apts: lunch; 10841 SE Kent-Kangley Rd. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 11:25-11:50 a.m.

• Cascade Youth Center: lunch; 20402 106th Ave. SE. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 12-1 p.m.

• Chestnut Ridge: lunch; 9901 203rd. St. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 12-12:30 p.m.

• Covington Elementary: breakfast; 25811 156th Ave. SE. June 29 – July 24 M-F 9-9:50 a.m.

• Covington Elementary: lunch; 25812 156th Ave. SE. June 29 – July 24 M-F 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Horizon Elementary: lunch; 27641 144th Ave. SE. June 23- Aug. 7 M-F 12-12:30 p.m.

• Irwin Park Apts: lunch; 10925 SE 259th St. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 12:40-1:10 p.m.

• Kentbrook Apts: lunch; 9803 S 248th St. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

• Kent-Meridian High: breakfast; 10020 SE 256th St. June 24- July 30 M-TH 7:45-8:45 a.m.

• Kent Meridian High: lunch; 10020 SE 256th St. June 24 – July 30 M-TH 12-1:15 p.m.

• Kentridge High: breakfast; 12430 SE 208th St. June 24 – July 23 M-TH 7:50-8:15 a.m.

• Kentridge High: lunch; 12430 SE 208th St. June 24 – July 23 M-TH 10-11 a.m.

• Kentwood High: breakfast; 25800 164th Ave. SE. June 24 – July 30 M-TH 7:45-8:15 a.m.

• Kentwood High: lunch; 25800 164th Ave. SE. June 24 – July 30 M-TH 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Kherson Park: lunch; 307 W. Gowe St. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 12-12:30 p.m.

• Knol Apts: lunch; 11239 SE 260th St. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 12-12:25 p.m.

• Lake Meridian Park: lunch; 14800 SE 272nd St. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 12-1 p.m.

• Meridian Green Apts: lunch; 11305 SE Kent-Kangley Rd. June 23 – Aug 7 M-F 1-1:30 p.m.

• Mill Creek Middle School: breakfast; 620 Central Ave N June 23 – July 16 M-TH 9:30 – 9:55

• Mill Creek Middle School: lunch; 620 Central Ave. N. June 23 – July 16 M-TH 12:05-12:35 p.m.

• Morrill Meadows Park: lunch; 10600 SE 248th St. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 12-12:30 p.m.

• Neely O’Brien Elementary: breakfast; 6300 S. 236th St. June 23 – July 17 M-TH 8-9 a.m.

• Neely O’Brien Elementary: lunch; 6300 S. 236th St. June 23 – July 17 M-TH 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Parkwood Apts: lunch; 26435 104th Ave. SE June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 11-11:30 a.m.

• Polaris Apts: lunch; 17110 SE 276th St. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 11-11:30 a.m.

• Real Life Church: lunch; 26201 180th Ave. SE. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

• River Ridge Elementary: breakfast; 22420 Military Rd. S. June 23 – July 16 M-TH 9:30-10 a.m.

• River Ridge Elementary: lunch; 22420 Military Rd. S. June 23 – July 16 M-TH 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Signature Pointe Apts: lunch; 25102 62nd Ave. S. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 11:15-11:45 a.m.

• Silver Springs Apt. lunch; 22416 88th Ave. S. June 23 – Aug 7 M-F 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Soos Creek Mobile Estates: lunch; 15410 SE 272nd St. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 11:15-11:45 a.m.

• Springbrook Elementary: breakfast; 20035 100th Ave. SE. June 23- Aug. 7 M-TH 8:30-9 a.m.

• Springbrook Elementary: lunch; 20035 100th Ave. SE. June 23- Aug. 7 M-TH 12-12:30 p.m.

• Timberlane Clubhouse: lunch; 19300 SE 267th St. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 12:20-12:40 p.m.

• Valli Kee Youth Center: lunch; 23401 104th Ave. SE. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 12-1 p.m.

• Village Green Apts: lunch; 10433 SE Kent Kangley Rd. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 10:45-11:15 a.m.

• West Fenwick Park: lunch; 3808 Reith Rd. June 23 – Aug. 7 M-F 12-12:30 p.m.