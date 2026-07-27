Kent Food Bank tea party fundraiser set for Aug. 16

A Bridgerton-inspired tea party is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 under the canopy of the Kent Historical Museum, 855 E. Smith St., to raise funds for the Kent Food Bank.

People are encouraged to dress up and enjoy tea and delectables with all proceeds going directly to the food bank. Tickets are $75 per person for the High Tea for Hope event. Buy tickets at bit.ly/htfh2026.

The teas are donated by The Natural Mama Co., of Maple Valley, and the treats by Kent’s Sweet Themes Bakery. Games, a fascinator contest and more are planned. The tea is limited to people ages 16 and older.

The menu:

• Peach Paradise Tea

Served cold. This elegant herbal tea blends the enchanting flavors of fresh peaches, strawberries, hibiscus, mango, rose, pineapple, and papaya. The aroma alone will transport you to a sun-drenched garden party in full bloom – all the charm of a perfect summer afternoon, without having to worry about making Lady Whistledown’s latest column.

• Lavender Earl Grey

Served hot. A classic Earl Grey fit for the Queen herself – but with a twist worthy of the ton. The citrus arrives with perfectly tart brightness, while the vanilla lends a soft, creamy sweetness, and the lavender notes awaken your senses with a refined, sophisticated lift. Perfect for the most elegant afternoon spread.

Delectables

Egg salad sandwiches, chicken salad sandwiches, turkey apple cheddar tea sandwiches, mini cream scones, floral shortbread, Earl Grey shortbread, lemon bar bites, brownie mini squares, clotted cream, vanilla sheet cake and fresh berries.

Parking

People are encouraged to arrive early with shared transportation because parking at the museum is limited. Please do not park at the Masonic Lodge as they have an event scheduled. Parking is also available at the park across the street from the museum.