Tolls to start Sept. 29 near Kent along new I-5/SR 509 connection

A map of the new SR 509 expressway near Kent off of I-5. COURTESY GRAPHIC, WSDOT

A look at the SR 509 project, including the new toll expressway, connecting SR 509 and I-5 near Kent. COURTESY IMAGE, WSDOT

Drivers using the State Route 509 Expressway in SeaTac, just north and west of Kent, will begin paying tolls at 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29.

All vehicles using the expressway between Interstate 5 and 24th Avenue South and displaying a valid Good To Go! pass will be charged a toll ranging from $1.20 to $2.40, depending on the time of day, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) website post.

The tolls will be collected near the new I-5 on- and off-ramps, and there will be no carpool exemptions. Everyone can use the new expressway, but drivers with a Good To Go! account and pass will pay the lowest toll rate. Drivers without a Good To Go! account will be sent a bill in the mail after the trip at a higher toll rate – $2 more for each trip.

The first mile of the expressway between I-5 and 24th Avenue South opened on June 28. The new exit off I-5 northbound is near South 216th Street and takes drivers west over to 24th Avenue South in SeaTac, just east of Pacific Highway South. Drivers headed east on the new expressway enter I-5 southbound near South 216th Street.

Two additional miles of the expressway, extending SR 509 from where it currently ends at South 188th Street to 24th Avenue South in SeaTac, are expected to open in 2028, according to WSDOT. All routes that existed before the expressway opened will continue to be free to use. Only the new portion of SR 509 will be tolled.

Tolling is beginning now to start covering the costs of operating and maintaining the new road. Tolling also will help fund the current and future construction work planned as part of WSDOT’s Puget Sound Gateway Project. Toll revenue is required to fund $213.2 million of the Gateway project’s $2.83 billion budget

How to get Good To Go!

WSDOT encourages drivers to take time now to create a Good To Go! account that will make using the SR 509 Expressway a simple process. Set up an account online at MyGoodToGo.com. It’s free to sign up.

Passes also can be purchased by calling 866-936-8246. Callers should expect longer than usual wait times towards the end of September and early October, as many people delay opening accounts and purchasing passes until the last minute.

Visit MyGoodToGo.com for more information about account types – including options only requiring a credit card on file or with a prepaid balance that automatically replenishes.