Kent house fire displaces family of four Monday night

It took firefighters more than 90 minutes to extinguish the fire that displaced a family of four. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

Swipe or click to see more

The house is just east of Highway 167 and about a mile north of WinCo Foods. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

Swipe or click to see more

Nobody was injured in the Oct. 27 fire. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

Swipe or click to see more

Fire shoots from a Kent house Oct. 27 in the 9000 block of South 204th Place. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

A house fire Monday night, Oct. 27 in Kent displaced a family of four.

Firefighters responded at about 9 p.m. to a house fire in the 9000 block of South 204th Place, according to Puget Sound Fire. The house is just east of State Route 167 and about a mile north of WinCo Foods.

Firefighters arrived and found a large amount of fire coming from the back of the house. It took firefighters more than 90 minutes to extinguish the fire. Nobody was home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to an Oct. 28 email from Puget Sound Fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak. American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Ten fire department apparatus and support vehicles with approximately 25 personnel responded from Puget Sound Fire, Renton Regional Fire Authority and King County Medic One, Pawlak said.