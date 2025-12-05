Motorcyclist recovering after Kent hit-and-run on East Hill

Galen Morris hosted karaoke at the Inn Between Pub in Kent prior to the hit-and-run. COURTESY PHOTO, GoFundMe

A karaoke host at a Kent bar suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash while riding his motorcycle home from the job.

Galen Morris, 46, of Lakewood, ended up in a ditch early in the morning of Nov. 23, just west of the 108th Avenue SE on-ramp to South 277th Street, according to Kent Police and a GoFundMe account organized for Morris to help cover medical and other expenses as he recovers. He was headed home after working at the Inn Between Pub, 25412 104th Ave. SE, on the East Hill.

Morris was released Dec. 3 from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle to continue his recovery at home, according to a GoFundMe update Dec. 4 by Traci Keeney, of Lakewood, a close friend of Morris. Harborview doctors treated Morris for a shattered pelvis, the large, bowl-shaped structure of bones at the base of the spine that connects the spine to the legs.

“He is so lucky to be alive — and even more fortunate to have escaped without spinal or head trauma,” Keeney wrote on GoFundMe. “As you can imagine, the road to recovery will be long. Galen will spend a minimum of three months in a wheelchair, unable to bear weight on his legs.”

Kent Police officers were dispatched at about 12:49 a.m. Nov. 23, where the caller, Galen Morris, said it was a hit-and-run, according to a Dec. 1 email from Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner.

“There are no known witnesses to the motorcycle crash,” Kasner said.

Keeney wrote that after hours of tests, scans, a blood transfusion, and extensive medication, the Harborview medical team was able to stabilize him.

“Once they confirmed that he had no head or spinal injuries, they turned their focus to the other critical areas of trauma,” Keeney wrote. “Twenty-four hours later, he underwent surgery to repair a shattered pelvis.”

Morris wrote, in response to a Facebook post by a church he attended, that “Surgery was a success.”

Morris said that the front of his pelvis was fractured and split open about 6 inches and the back of the pelvis was broken and shifted 2 inches on the right side.

“A few other pelvic fractures,” he said. “And my right femur broke just beneath the ball joint. They were able to bend my pelvis back into position and plate and screw it back together. Prognosis is 100% that I will eventually walk again. When you know the story of this accident, you will know just how unlikely this actually is. I’m blessed.”

Keeney wrote that the girlfriend of Morris has made it possible for him to recover at home and skip a skilled nursing facility.

“However, the financial burden this situation places on both Galen and Katie (his girlfriend) is significant,” Keeney wrote. “Medical expenses, time away from work, and the long-term rehabilitation he’ll require all add up quickly.

“Galen and Katie still have a mortgage to cover, along with all the other expenses it takes to support a family of five. Without Galen’s salary and his karaoke income, this becomes an especially heavy burden for them to bear. Any amount contributed will help lighten that weight and allow them to focus on healing rather than financial stress.”

Keeney thanked the people who have donated money and support.

“Thank you all for the incredible love, support, and prayers,” Keeney said. “Galen is truly blessed — not only to have survived this accident, but to be surrounded by Katie, his friends, his family, and his entire community during this challenging time.”

The fundraiser link is www.gofundme.com/f/support-galens-road-to-recovery.

Benefit show

A benefit show for Morris is planned from 7 to 11 p.m. Dec. 20 at The Sandbar & Grill, 1941 Marine View Dr., in the Browns Point area of Tacoma. Live music is scheduled with a suggested donation of $5, according to the Sandbar’s Facebook page.