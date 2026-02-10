Burlington to open Kent store on East Hill near Target

Burlington will be opening this spring on the East Hill in Kent. COURTESY PHOTO, Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. plans to open a location this spring in Kent at the former TOP Food and Drug store on the East Hill, which is near Target.

Burlington announced the opening in a Feb. 9 media release and added that a specific opening date will be released at a later time. The store will be at the Canyon Ridge Plaza, 26015 104th Ave. SE, Suite 101. Harbor Freight Tools opened a location in 2023 at the former grocery store site that closed in 2013. The site was redeveloped to make way for three new stores.

Originally known primarily as a destination for coats and outerwear, Burlington now offers deals of up to 60% off other retailers on top-quality branded merchandise for the entire family and home, including fashion-focused women’s apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home decor, toys, gifts and coats, according to the media release. New merchandise arrives daily, giving customers the chance to find something new every time they shop.

The new location features Burlington’s reimagined store design, which reflects the company’s broader strategy to modernize stores, making it easier for shoppers to find the brands they know and love, according to the company. All new stores will feature this refreshed format, including wider, more organized aisles and bold signage for easier navigation to the latest must-have trends.

While over half of the brand’s existing locations have already been converted, the remaining stores are expected to transition by the end of 2026.

Kent will be Burlington’s 20th location in Washington, including Auburn, Federal Way and Tukwila. Canyon Ridge Plaza also features Target and Ross Dress for Less.

New Jersey-based Burlington has more than 1,200 stores in 46 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, according to the company.