Kent Police investigate death of woman found at downtown park

Kent Police are looking into the death of a 48-year-old Renton woman found early Wednesday, Feb. 11 at a downtown park as a potential homicide.

The woman had a significant injury to her head when officers located her unconscious at Kaibara Park, 212 Second Ave. N., according to a Feb. 11 Kent Police news release. Officers also found a 53-year-old Renton man with a head injury at the park. He was breathing but unable to talk. Medics transported him to a local hospital, but police did not have an update about his condition.

Officers responded at about 3:50 a.m. to a possible overdose after a 911 caller reported he was walking through the park and noticed two people on the ground, according to police. When he checked on them, they did not respond so he went to a nearby business to have someone call 911. That witness returned to the small park, which is just east of the Kent Library, to help officers find the man and woman.

Puget Sound Fire personnel provided lifesaving medical aid to the woman, but she was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Kent detectives are conducting the death investigation. At this time, the cause of death is undetermined, but the incident is being treated as a potential homicide, according to police.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will make a determination as to the cause of death at a later time and identify the woman.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email a tip at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. Anyone with information that is time sensitive, is asked to call the nonemergency dispatch line 253-852-2121 or 911.