City of Kent offers free recycling event March 7 at Hogan Park

The city of Kent is offering a residential recycling event for items not typically accepted at the curb.

The free event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Hogan Park, 24400 Russell Road. No entries will be allowed after 3 p.m.

Instead of going to the landfill as trash, all collected items will be reused or recycled, according to the city Public Works Department.

No commercial loads are allowed. Only listed items will be accepted.

Acceptable items to bring:

• Appliances

• Batteries

• Bulky yard debris

• CFC appliances (refrigeration or heating appliances designed to operate with a coolant or refrigerant containing chlorofluorocarbon (CFC)

• Documents for shredding

• Electronics (No TVs or monitors – visit e-cycle Washington for more details)

• Mattresses and box springs (No futons)

• Porcelain – toilets, tubs, and sinks

• Propane tanks

• Scrap metal

• Styrofoam

• Tires (no rims) – Passenger tires only – limit 10/vehicle

For more information, go to Kentwa.gov/talkingtrash.

Questions? Email TDonati@KentWa.gov by March 6.