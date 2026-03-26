Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week: Kent-Meridian

The Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week for March 27 are from Kent-Meridian High School: Xander Tillison (junior), judo, and Emily Villalobos (sophomore), fastpitch.

What do you value in your sport or about your team?

Tillison: I really appreciate the work value of the team and the overall unity of everyone on the team. Everyone is super supportive and has been amazing at helping us “first years.”

Villalobos: I value the commitment and courage my team has to do a sport like softball because it requires skills. They show up every day and give it their all, even though it’s scary and new to them.

What have you learned from your sport that you can take with you throughout your life/future?

Tillison: I’ve learned to just keep trying no matter what, whether you mess up or not doesn’t matter. what matters is finishing through.

Villalobos: Progress isn’t linear. I’ll have some good days, but then I will have some bad days where I feel like I’m not progressing. However, that isn’t the case. I’m always growing and learning as long as I show up.

What do you do when you aren’t motivated and what helps you stay motivated?

Tillison: I refresh my brain and restart my mental status by clearing my thoughts and taking deep breaths. To stay motivated I watch my teammates be successful and it reminds me why I’m doing this sport.

Villalobos: I show up regardless of how I feel because I know I’ll regret it if I don’t show up for myself. I do what I do for myself and my family, and reminding myself. That always keeps me going.

Do you have a favorite pre-game meal?

Tillison: Wing Stop!!

Villalobos: Not really, but sometimes I eat fruit or small snacks like a granola bar.

What advice would you give to a teammate that is struggling?

Tillison: Remember that the struggle is only temporary and that’s easier said than done. But time is constantly moving. so you’ll get through the struggle.

Villalobos: I would tell my teammate to let it all go. Take a deep breath and that everything will be okay. Regardless of their performance, I will always be proud of them.

From the sidelines:

Tillison: Xander is new to Judo and has been anxious about the new experience. However, he has been steadily improving, putting in constant effort and is continuing to open up to his teammates.

Villalobos: Emily was voted as team captain and is a leader on and off the field. She has a great personality and works hard to improve herself in all areas. She is an International Baccalaureate (IB) student and takes her studies very seriously. Every coach wishes they had more players like her on their team. She listens, cares about others and is dependable. Emily also played golf and flag football for KM this year. And she carries a 3.85 GPA.