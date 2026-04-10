Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week: Kentwood

The Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week for April 10 are from Kentwood High School: Cassius Culpepper (senior), baseball, and Caroline Scoby (sophomore), track and field.

What do you value in your sport or about your team?

Scoby: I value the routine, the team environment, and that I can improve every day.

Culpepper: I value the way this team plays selflessly. Every game there’s someone putting their body on the line for the benefit of the team. Seeing that type of effort creates such a strong bond. No matter what, we all know we have each other’s backs.

What have you learned from your sport that you can take with you throughout your life/future?

Scoby: I’ve learned how to push through challenges through things like practice and races.

Culpepper: I learned how to battle adversity from this sport and not to hang your head when things get hard, but to come back and fight harder.

What do you do when you aren’t motivated and what helps you stay motivated?

Scoby: When I’m not motivated I try to work on small goals I have set then that reminds me of the bigger picture and what I am working for.

Culpepper: I look to my teammates. I see how hard they are working to get better and the last thing I want to do is let them down.

Do you have a favorite pre-game meal?

Scoby: I usually eat something simple like fruit or yogurt so I feel fueled.

Culpepper: Chicken and shrimp alfredo.

What advice would you give to a teammate that is struggling?

Scoby: I’d tell them to have grace with themselves and remember that one bad practice or meet does not define them as an athlete.

Culpepper: Keep stacking days, keep working hard, and control what you can control.

From the sidelines:

Scoby: In just her second year of high school track and field, Caroline Scoby has quickly emerged as one of Kentwood’s most promising and dynamic student-athletes. Her rapid development, particularly in the pole vault, has set her apart early in the season and made her a standout performer on the team. Scoby’s dedication and work ethic have translated into remarkable progress. Already this season, she has surpassed her previous personal best in the pole vault by more than a foot and a half, which is an impressive improvement that places her among the top two female vaulters in the program. Her continued growth signals not only natural talent, but a commitment to refining her technique and pushing her limits. While pole vault remains her primary event, Scoby’s versatility has added tremendous value to the team. She has developed into a reliable and competitive leg on the 4×400 relay team, which currently ranks second in the league. Her ability to contribute across multiple events highlights both her athleticism and team first mindset. Beyond her accomplishments on the track, Scoby also excels in the classroom. Maintaining an outstanding GPA above 3.800, she exemplifies what it means to be a true student-athlete. Her discipline, focus, and drive carry over into every aspect of her life. With her combination of athletic achievement, academic excellence, and dedication to her team, Caroline Scoby is a clear and deserving choice for Athlete of the Week.

Culpepper: Cassius is the kind of player every coach wants in their program. He shows up every day with a strong work ethic, a team-first mindset, and a genuine passion for the game. Cassius plays baseball the right way, competing hard, supporting his teammates, and taking pride in every aspect of his performance. He’s off to a strong start at the plate, hitting over .300 with an on-base percentage above .450 through the first 8 games. Cassius brings a dynamic combination of speed and power. Stats include a double, two triples, and five stolen bases. His ability to create opportunities and put pressure on opposing defenses has been a huge asset for our team. Defensively, Cassius anchors centerfield with confidence and consistency. He covers ground and has a plus arm. Cassius represents everything we value in our program.