Masthi Bar & Grill opens location in downtown Kent

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Masthi Bar & Grill, 320 W. Harrison St., in downtown Kent, had a grand opening and ribbon cutting April 7. COURTESY PHOTO, Masthi Bar & Grill

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Masthi Bar & Grill in downtown Kent, which features Indian cuisine, opened earlier this year at 320 W. Harrison St.

The Kent Downtown Partnership had a grand opening and ribbon cutting on April 7 for the restaurant, which is at the former site of Airways Bistro and Beer Garden, which closed in late 2024.

The restaurant features classic and contemporary Indian dishes from Chili Paneer and sizzling Chili Chicken to tender Chicken Tikka Kebabs. It has indoor and outdoor seating.

Entertainment also is featured, with Bollywood Karaoke Night starting at 7 p.m. every Friday, according to its Facebook page.

This the second location for Masthi Bar & Grill, which opened about three years ago in Issaquah.

The Kent location is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; for dinner from 5 to 9:45 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 5 to 10:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The restaurant is closed on Mondays.