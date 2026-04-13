Around the Sound Podcast Episode 4 is now live

Episode 4 of Around the Sound Sports is now live on YouTube with reactions and highlights from athletic events around South King County.

On this week’s episode, we feature a fastpitch games and give you a steady dose of high school baseball. Click the link to watch the full length podcast. Follow us @aroundthesoundsportspod in Instagram for clips from the podcast.

April 6: Auburn Riverside defeated Kentridge 2-1. It was a great display of high level pitching from both Jozi Thompson of Kentridge and Kylee Curtis of Aburn Riverside. Hear from head coach Bryce Strand following the one run win.

April 7: Auburn Riverside swept Auburn following a 3-0 win over their crosstown rivals. Hear from Cameron Bain and Raven head coach Brad Comstock about the win. Parker Workman as a sophomore is starting to turn heads on the mound for the Ravens.

April 8: Kentridge continues to scuffle following a 7-0 loss against Kennedy Catholic. The Chargers are stuggling to find momentum as they fell behind early in game two against the Lancers. Head coach Sheldon Stober talks about the starting pitchers and their offensive approach.

April 9: Liberty played a roller coaster game against Mercer Island and came up short, losing 11-9. It looked like the game would be a breeze, but an 8-run Islander 5th inning threw a kink in that plan. Liberty would make it close, but couldn’t overcome that brutal fifth inning.

April 10: Decatur baseball continues to impress as the Gators improve to 8-0 following a convincing seven run win over Peninsula. Ethan Flavel talks about his road to getting back on the mound and head coach Chris Fox talks about his team coming together.