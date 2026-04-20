Around the Sound Sports | New podcast episode 5 is live

Episode 5 of Around the Sound Sports is now live on YouTube with reactions and highlights from athletic events around South King County.

On this week’s episode, we feature a pair of soccer games with a baseball game sandwiched in between. Click the link to watch the full length podcast. Follow us @aroundthesoundsportspod in Instagram for clips from the podcast.

April 13: Kent-Meridian boys soccer defeated Auburn Mountainview, 2-1, picking up three huge points. Kent-Meridian head coach Brian Gabert talks after the win, and Auburn Mountainview head coach Donovan Gleason and Benji Toscano on the loss.

April 16: Auburn baseball falls to Mount Rainier, 21-5. The Trojans were right with the Rams, but Mount Rainier went on a 14-0 run in the final three innings against the Trojans.

April 17: Auburn Riverside soccer was shutout in a 2-0 loss to Tahoma. The Ravens are looking to turn the page as new head coach Payton Berens takes over the program. Hear what he has to say about the 2-0 loss and the future of Ravens boys soccer team.