Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week: Kentlake

The Kent Reporter Athletes of the Week for April 24 are from Kentlake High School: Attile Sila (senior), soccer, and Hi’ilei Gomes (junior), softball.

What do you value in your sport or about your team?

Gomes: I value my team’s ability to connect with each other quickly!

Sila: I value my team because we’re all persistent and resilient.

What have you learned from your sport that you can take with you throughout your life/future?

Gomes: I have learned that hard work beats talent in the game of life.

Sila: Handling pressure in big moments which can help me in real life decisions.

What do you do when you aren’t motivated and what helps you stay motivated?

Gomes: When I feel unmotivated I think about my teammates and how putting in the work can only result in a positive result.

Sila: I listen to music when I am not motivated. My team helps me stay motivated.

Do you have a favorite pre-game meal?

Gomes: Spam musubi!

Sila: Chipotle bowl.

What advice would you give to a teammate that is struggling?

Gomes: I would tell them they have my full support and they are capable of anything they are willing to do.

Sila: Keep your head up and have faith.

From the sidelines:

Gomes: Hi‘ilei Gomes put together a flawless and dominant week, both offensively and defensively, making her a clear choice for Athlete of the Week. In two games, Gomes went a perfect 7-for-7, batting average and 1.000 on-base percentage while showcasing elite power and consistency at the plate.

Gomez launched 3 home runs, drove in an impressive 10 RBIs, and crossed the plate 6 times, finishing the week with an outstanding 3.571 OPS. She also added 2 doubles and 2 stolen bases, impacting the game in every facet of the offense and consistently delivering in clutch moments.

Beyond her offensive production, Gomez was a true leader on the field, catching every inning this week and anchoring the defense from behind the plate. Her pitch control, game awareness, and leadership were instrumental in guiding the team and maintaining composure throughout the games.

With her perfect performance at the plate, powerful production, and steady leadership as the team’s catcher, Hi‘ilei Gomez demonstrated excellence on both sides of the ball and is fully deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Sila: Attile deserves to be nominated as Athlete of the Week because of his hard work on and off the pitch. He shows up every day with a smile on his face, and he is always looking to better himself and his teammates. He’s been tasked to do things outside his comfort zone, and he has always responded with a “yes, coach.” He has a bright future ahead of him on and off the pitch.