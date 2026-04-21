Plane makes emergency landing in Auburn at construction site

A plane made an emergency landing April 18 at a construction site in Auburn, leaving one injured.

According to the Auburn Police Department, a small aircraft departing from California experienced engine trouble en route and attempted to land in Renton. However, according to police, the pilot determined it would be safer to divert to Auburn.

According to police, while approaching Auburn, the plane lost its second engine, forcing it to make an emergency landing. The pilot then successfully landed the plane at a GSA construction site.

According to police, the pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for medical evaluation. The passenger on board the plane was not injured.

“Emergency responders arrived quickly on scene and secured the area,” police reported. “The incident remains under investigation.”