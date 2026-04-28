Burlington Stores grand opening in Kent on May 8

Burlington Stores will have a grand opening Friday, May 8, at its new Kent location in Canyon Ridge Plaza, 26015 104th Ave. SE. COURTESY PHOTO, Burlington Stores

The grand opening of Burlington Stores Inc. in Kent is set for 8:45 a.m. Friday, May 8, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and presentation of a $5,000 donation to teachers at nearby Scenic Hill Elementary School.

Burlington has moved into the former TOP Food and Drug store on the East Hill at the Canyon Ridge Plaza, 26015 104th Ave. SE, Suite 101. Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. The plaza also includes Target at the south end of the property.

“Delivering incredible value on brand-name and on-trend merchandise is at the heart of what we do,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores, in a company press release. “Opening a new, modernized store in Kent is an exciting step for us as we continue expanding Burlington locations nationwide. We look forward to giving local Kent customers the chance to explore great savings, find fresh brands, and experience our new and improved store design.”

The new location features a reimagined store design, which reflects Burlington’s broader strategy to modernize stores, making it easier for shoppers to find the brands they know and love, according to the press release. All new stores feature a refreshed format including wider, more organized aisles and bold signage for easier navigation to the latest must-have trends.

While over half of the brand’s existing locations have already been converted, the remaining stores are expected to transition by the end of 2026.

With fresh merchandise arriving each week, at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices, customers will discover something new every time they shop, according to the company. This will be the 20th store to open in Washington state. Originally known as a coat retailer, Burlington now offers deals on top-quality branded merchandise for the entire family and home.

On Friday and Saturday, May 8-9, following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the first 100 customers, ages 18 and up, will enjoy a $10 bonus card to be used toward their purchase.

The New Jersey-based company operates 1,212 stores in 46 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores.