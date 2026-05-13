Construction set to start on Auburn Avenue Theater

An artist’s rendering of the exterior of the future Auburn Avenue Theater. Photo courtesy City of Auburn

Construction is set to start soon on the Auburn Avenue Theater, adjacent to a new park.

Auburn leaders expect to break ground on the project at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the corner of Main Street and Auburn Avenue in downtown Auburn.

The new 9,960 square-foot, 300-seat theater is meant to be a cornerstone for Auburn’s downtown revitalization, replacing the former Auburn Avenue Theater. The old theater was built in 1926 as a bus depot. Over time, it served as a movie theater and a playhouse. The city razed the building in 2024 because of structural damage associated with the demolition of the burned remnants of the Max House Apartments.

“It did have some inefficiencies, specifically, a [space-limited] back-of-the-house that no one really got to see, and very cramped spaces. The theater itself was … a creative use of space, we’ll say that,” City Senior Project Engineer Matt Larson said of the former theater.

Flanked to the north by the Postmark Center for the Arts, the future theater is meant to act as a community hub of arts and culture, a magnet to draw people into downtown Auburn to catch live performances and and juice up the economy.

Restoring the area’s role as a vibrant center for arts, culture and community life, the new theater has been a strategic priority for some time of the city’s downtown revitalization plan. The project is intended to re-activate the downtown performing arts scene, and generate employment opportunities for local creative professionals.

A new 16,000-square-foot downtown park is designed to enhance community connection, support arts and entertainment, and provide a welcoming green space in the heart of the city. The new park will feature a centrally located lawn surrounded by dual walkways, seating walls, a small tree grove, and thoughtfully designed landscaping. An oval-shaped gathering and seating area will be positioned just outside the east entrance of the Auburn Avenue Theater, creating a natural extension of the theater experience and a space for community interaction.

At the center, “The Gathering Tree,” a large city-commissioned art installation, will serve as a visual focal point visible from Main Street. This signature piece reflects Auburn’s commitment to integrating art into public spaces and fostering a vibrant cultural identity.

Situated to the east of the new theater, the park connects B Street Plaza across Main Street to the Postmark Center for the Arts, strengthening pedestrian flow and creating a cohesive downtown experience. The space is designed to function both as a pedestrian connector, passive green space and an area that can be activated for downtown events.

The site was made possible through a King County Conservation Futures Grant, which funded the acquisition of the 125 E. Main Street property, demolition of the existing structure, and preparation for park development. In accordance with grant requirements, at least 85% of the site will be maintained as green space. A permanent easement ensures the property will remain dedicated to park and open space use for generations to come.

Park construction is being coordinated in tandem with the theater construction, with both projects slated to be completed in mid-2027. The entire project cost is about $13.7 million, according to the city.